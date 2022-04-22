Steps being taken to protect endangered cranes from highly contagious bird flu

Cranes of the World at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo opens for the season on May 1, with measures being taken to protect endangered cranes from highly contagious bird flu.

Millions of birds have been euthanized across the country to stop the spread of the strain of the bird flu, called EA H5N1, that is deadly to captive and domesticated birds — such as those found in farms, zoos and in people’s homes — but is not as dangerous to the wild birds that are spreading it. Several wild species of bird across southern Wisconsin have been found with the disease.

Outside of winter, the four crane species on exhibit normally would reside in open-air enclosures that do not have top netting that acts as a ceiling, preventing waterfowl from flying into their dwellings. Smaller waterfowl, such as ducks and geese are more prone to carry the virus and transmit it to other birds.

But the bird flu has prompted the move of the Sandhill, Wattled, Siberian and Whooping cranes back to their covered winter yards, said Dr. Barry Hartup, ICF director of conservation medicine.

“This removes nearly all chance of exposure to a virus that is manifesting quite differently in the U.S. compared to 2015, when Avian Influenza was last reported in Wisconsin,” Hartup said. “Taking this important step safeguards all our birds.”

IBF said crane care staff are developing counter measures to deter waterfowl use of the open-air enclosures. The foundation will move the four crane pairs back on exhibit as soon as the bird flu threat has passed, ICF said.

“Protecting our family of cranes is Priority One,” ICF Chief Operating Officer Kim Smith said in a statement. “We are an important breeding facility for some of the rarest birds on the planet and house close to 100 cranes, many endangered, who reside in our breeding facility called Crane City.”

Most of the endangered cranes in Crane City are Whooping Cranes, who still number only about 800 worldwide.

Cranes of the World is open May 1 through Oct. 31, and visitors can take a guided tour or explore the exhibits on their own, seeing crane species from around the world. Guided tours are available on weekends at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

