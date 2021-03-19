Sticker shock: Wisconsin customers seeing big gas bills after winter storm crippled Texas

Business and institutional customers who buy their gas from pipeline suppliers and marketers will see the impact this month, said Blake Baxter, senior consultant for Blue Edge Energy, a Madison firm that helps clients negotiate gas contracts.

“We’ve been warning our clients, when your bill comes in make sure you are seated,” Baxter said. “This is so unprecedented.”

But because of the ways gas contracts can be structured and how customers used their gas, the effects were not uniform.

“Customers that transitioned to an alternative fuel or reduced consumption during the high-priced period will see the lowest cost impacts,” Wood said.” There are customers that won’t see any impact from it.”

Geography was also a factor, Wood said. Customers relying on gas from the Rockies and states like Texas and Oklahoma saw the largest price hikes.

It may be a little longer for the impact to hit utility customers, since regulated utilities need permission from the Public Service Commission to pass those costs on to ratepayers. But bills will almost certainly go up for most.

“Set aside your stimulus check,” Baxter said.