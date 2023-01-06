 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Store in Luck, Wisconsin, sells winning $15 million lottery ticket (copy)

Megabucks, Wisconsin Lottery generic file photo
WISCONSIN LOTTERY

LUCK, Wis. — The city of Luck is living up to its namesake.

WISN-TV reported Thursday that someone bought a $15.1 million Megabucks-winning ticket at Wayne’s Food Plus grocery store in the northwestern Wisconsin city. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28.

The Wisconsin Lottery on Monday released this video of Tammy and Cliff Webster, of Oneida, talking about their winning Powerball experience. The couple split the $632.6 million jackpot with another winner who bought a ticket in California.

It’s the largest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.

Wayne’s Food Plus store manager Paul Wondra says the ticket buyer “truly got lucky in Luck.”

The Wisconsin-only game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

