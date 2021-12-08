Storm Friday into Saturday set to deliver heavy snow to slice of central, northern Wisconsin

A powerful storm system is set to deliver heavy snow Friday into Saturday to a slice of central and northern Wisconsin, though a shift in the track could mean a greater impact on southern Wisconsin than the light snow and mixed precipitation expected, according to forecasters.

La Crosse and Eau Claire are in the area under a winter storm watch Friday afternoon through late Friday night, with La Crosse, Tomah and Wausau predicted to get up to 8 inches, and Eau Claire up to 6 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Wisconsin Dells could see 3 to 6 inches, but Madison is expected to get only a trace to 2 inches, while southeastern Wisconsin will see no accumulation as it gets mostly rain.

The Madison area also could see a wintry mix of sleet and/or freezing rain from the storm before temperatures rise above freezing on Saturday and the storm moves east, the Weather Service said.

Before the system reaches Wisconsin, it is predicted to finally bring the first general heavy snow of the season over many mountain ranges of the western U.S., including the Colorado Rockies and Wasatch Range, AccuWeather said.

The snow will be a boon to the ski industry, which has faced setbacks without fresh powder so far this season, and a boost for the drought when the snow melts later in the winter and spring. The snow is likely to stop Denver short of hitting an all-time record of consecutive number of days without snow, after the city broke its record for latest first measurable snow, AccuWeather said.

There is the potential for 6 to 12 inches of snow to accumulate and cause difficult travel along a 1,000-mile swath of the central U.S. from early Friday to early Saturday, with severe weather to the south that could include isolated tornadoes, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 29 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the northeast in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 20, there’s a 60% chance for precipitation on Thursday, in the form of snow showers before 1 p.m., possibly accumulating to less than a half-inch, then rain showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., under mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 36 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

The low overnight Thursday into Friday should be around 28, before the system moves in Friday.

There’s an 80% chance for precipitation Friday, mainly after 2 p.m., a 90% chance overnight Friday into Saturday, and a 20% chance Saturday. Look for possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch Friday, and less than an inch overnight Friday into Saturday, the Weather Service said.

The highs Friday and Saturday should be near 37 and 34, sandwiching a low around 27.

Quiet weather and a warming trend will follow the storm: Skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 43, 45 and 48, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 24, 30 and 31.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for Madison a few, light snow showers Thursday morning totaling less than a half-inch; mixed precipitation later on Friday; a mix to snow possible Friday night; light snow possible Saturday morning; and then quiet and warmer weather.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 30, 38, 37, 34, 42, 44 and 48, and overnight lows around 20, 27, 29, 24, 28 and 30.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 22 at 11:59 p.m., 13 degrees below the normal high and 38 degrees below the record high of 60 for Dec. 7, set in 1916.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 6 at 4:28 a.m., 15 degrees below the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Dec. 7, set in 1972.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.16 inches, 0.28 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.29 inches of precipitation, 14.65 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 7 is 1.17 inches, set in 1967.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at 0.6 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.6 inches, 5.4 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 7 is 8.4 inches, set in 1969.

