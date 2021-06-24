Storms that could be severe may deliver much-needed heavy rain to southern Wisconsin over coming days

Next 12 Hours
Unsettled weather that could include severe thunderstorms may deliver 2 inches or more of much-needed rain for southern Wisconsin by next week, according to forecasters.
There will be chances for scattered storms on Thursday, and if enough instability develops there could be a few stronger or isolated severe storms across parts of south-central Wisconsin in the afternoon into the early evening, the National Weather Service said.
Another cluster of storms could affect the area overnight, though there is a chance the storms will stay to the south.
Chances for storms continue at times into the weekend, with heavy rain possible.
Plentiful rain would ease, but likely won’t end, the drought plaguing southern Wisconsin. Madison officially has seen 2.07 inches of rain in June, 1.99 inches below normal, and the 2021 total of 9.25 inches is 7.94 inches below normal.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 10 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 80 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms as the low falls to around 69.
Friday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 78 and southeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.
The chance for showers and storms increases to 70% Friday night through Saturday night, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch Friday night, three-quarters of an inch to an inch Saturday, and a quarter- half-inch Saturday night.
The high Saturday should be near 78 under mostly cloudy skies, with southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon, sandwiched by lows around 67 and 62.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 40% Sunday and Sunday night, 30% Monday and Monday night, 20% Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 30% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 77, 79, 81 and 79, and low Sunday night through Tuesday night around 61, 61 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and storms Thursday through Friday morning, showers and storms redeveloping Friday night, scattered showers and storms Saturday, possible showers and storms Saturday night, possible isolated showers and storms Sunday and Monday, and a possible few showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 80, 82, 76, 79, 80, 80 and 80, and overnight lows around 67, 65, 63, 59, 61 and 63.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 78 at 2:35 p.m., 3 degrees below the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 23, set in 1995.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 56 at 1:31 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 37 for June 23, set in 1972.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 2.07 inches, 1.99 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 9.25 inches, 7.94 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 23 is 2.25 inches in 1994.