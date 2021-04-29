Stoughton man who allegedly had THC in system charged with homicide for 2020 crash that killed bicyclist

A Stoughton man appeared on a charge of vehicular homicide in Columbia County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Derek Koepke, 29, was charged with one felony count of homicide by operation of a vehicle while having a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance in his blood. Court Commissioner Andrea Von Hoff set a cash bond of $1,000. Koepke faces 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.
According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle on County Highway B between Williams Road and County Highway SS around 8:30 a.m. on July 12, 2020.
The deputy observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road and identified the driver as Koepke, who said he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The complaint says that Koepke told the officer he wasn’t on his phone and that the bicycle was “just there” when he came around the corner. He reported trying to swerve out of the way, but it made the crash worse.
Koepke said he had three alcoholic seltzer beverages between 7 and 11 p.m. the night before and used a little marijuana. A test of blood taken at 11:05 a.m. found there to be a concentration of 20 ng/mL of Delta-9-THC in his blood. Wisconsin law has zero tolerance for driving with marijuana detected in the blood, regardless of impairment. A release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in July 2020 after the crash said the crash did not appear to be caused by alcohol or drug use.
The bicyclist died from injuries sustained in the crash. The complaint does not name the victim due to Marsy’s Law.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 8.
