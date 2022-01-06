Stoughton Trailers building plant in Texas and adds another production line in Stoughton to help meet demand

A Dane County company is building a new plant in Texas in an effort to meet demand, be in a better location for its customers and to tap into another pool of workers.

Stoughton Trailers has announced that it is building a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Waco, Texas, where it will employ up to 125 people and expand production of intermodal trailer chassis that are in high demand due to increased shipping orders throughout the country.

At the same time, the company has just completed the construction of an additional chassis production line at its Stoughton plant. The new line will ultimately employ about 150 people with the plant increasing the production of components for chassis made in Stoughton, Evansville and Waco.

The announcements come after federal rulings last spring that dramatically increased tariffs on intermodal chassis used to haul shipping containers imported from China and after Stoughton Trailers had made $30 million in improvements to its facilities in Dane and Rock counties over the last five years, including an expansion of its chassis line in Evansville.

"Business has been very good. And as we continue to get more orders and build our workforce we're looking to expand that production," said Bob Wahlin, Stoughton Trailers' president and CEO. "There's a lot there. And as we've done that it's helped us kind of diversify our workforce a little bit and cover some of our customers further to the south."

The chassis are not those used on the typical trailers produced at Stoughton Trailers. Instead, they are built for containers that are often seen double-stacked on train cars or in multiple levels on ships. When the containers are off-loaded, each is placed on a chassis that is then pulled by truck to warehouses, distribution centers and stores.

The Waco facility is about 200 miles from the Port of Houston and about 90 miles south of major rail terminals in Dallas and Forth Worth. Once the Waco, Stoughton and Evansville facilities are operating at capacity, Wahlin expects his company to be producing 20,000 to 25,000 chassis per year.

Those efforts are being made possible by the U.S. International Trade Commission that in April issued a 44.3% tariff for the next five years on the chassis and sub-assemblies and the U.S. Department of Commerce which made a similar ruling that is expected to drive the total tariff to 221%.

"We do feel that this will get us well covered in the south and there could be future possibilities in the west and northeast," Wahlin said. "We realize, particularly with the labor challenges, that we may have to go where this a more available workforce. We're finding it very difficult to grow our facilities."

Wahlin, whose company has 1,300 employees, said he has 500 job openings with wages starting at $18 per hour for assemblers and $20 per hour for welders with second shift workers getting $2 more per hour.

Stoughton Trailers was founded in 1961 when Wahlin's father, Don, who had graduated from UW-Madison a year earlier with an engineering degree, purchased a bankrupt cab and body manufacturing company and renamed the firm Stoughton Truck Body. Trailer production began in 1965 in a city-owned facility on Academy Street that is now home to the company's corporate headquarters and a newly built innovation center. Over the years, more facilities were added and today the company has 1.7 million square feet of manufacturing space for its intermodal chassis, trailers that haul dry goods, refrigerated trailers and grain trailers.

In addition, Zinc Power, a German company that operates 50 sites in 13 countries, is operating a 110,000-square-foot galvanizing plant next door to the Stoughton plant in an effort to support Stoughton Trailers' move away from painting. The new Waco plant, which had been planned for a warehouse before its purchase by Stoughton Trailers, is also next door to a similar ZinkPower facility, which has a galvanizing tank large enough to dip a 53-foot-long chassis.

"It really puts us in a good position," Wahlin said. "Things just kind of fell into place for us."

