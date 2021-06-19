Stranded overseas, UW-Madison international students scramble to get here in time for classes

"Basically I’ve been stuck here in the U.S. for almost two years and I don't know when I'll be able to get home," he said.

Aman Abhishek, a doctoral student in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, found himself in a similar situation with his visa expiring in the summer of 2020. But fearing a scenario in which a family member falling ill brought him back to India and then visa processing derailing his re-entry to the U.S., he decided to take what he thought would be a proactive approach.

Abhishek left Madison in January to try and get his visa renewed in Mexico, a destination that would at least keep him in the same time zone as Wisconsin. Before he left, he said he called the U.S. Embassy to run his plan past officials. He got an ambiguous answer — “yes” in one call, and “no” in another.

Abhishek decided to take his chances but it didn't pay off. Mexican embassy officials told him they could not process his renewal application. So he stayed there for several months, living with a friend and taking classes remotely.