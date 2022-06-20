Struck deer leads to fatal crash on I-94, authorities say

A crash with a deer on Interstate 94 in Dunn County led to a separate crash that killed an Eau Claire man early Saturday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Rufus P. Moore, 57, and Eric D. Moore, 55, both of Eau Claire, struck a deer with their SUV just after midnight on Saturday near Knapp. They then pulled over to the right shoulder of the I-94, Sgt. Robert Unruh said.

From there, the SUV reversed into the left lane, where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, Unruh said. The crash killed Rufus Moore, and Eric Moore suffered minor injuries, Unruh said; neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, he said.

The driver of the truck, Jenine Barnes, 51, was uninjured, Unruh said.

The crash closed both eastbound lanes of I-94 for about four hours.

