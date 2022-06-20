 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Struck deer leads to fatal crash on I-94, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
Siren (copy)

A crash with a deer on Interstate 94 in Dunn County led to a separate crash that killed an Eau Claire man early Saturday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Rufus P. Moore, 57, and Eric D. Moore, 55, both of Eau Claire, struck a deer with their SUV just after midnight on Saturday near Knapp. They then pulled over to the right shoulder of the I-94, Sgt. Robert Unruh said.

Amid changes, families flee prominent Madison Catholic school

From there, the SUV reversed into the left lane, where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, Unruh said. The crash killed Rufus Moore, and Eric Moore suffered minor injuries, Unruh said; neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, he said.

The driver of the truck, Jenine Barnes, 51, was uninjured, Unruh said.

The crash closed both eastbound lanes of I-94 for about four hours.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Japan opens up its borders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News