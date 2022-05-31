Student pilot killed in plane crash in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — A student pilot who crashed his small plane in a Wauwatosa neighborhood has died, authorities said Monday.
Daniel Perelman, 18, of Brookfield, was practicing takeoffs and landings Thursday from Timmerman Airport on Milwaukee’s north side when his Cessna 152 went down in the backyard of a home, according to the Wauwatosa Police Department. No one on the ground was hurt.
Perelman told the control tower he was having engine trouble prior to the crash, Wauwatosa police said. A family member told the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office that it was not Perelman’s first solo flight, as was stated in the initial press release.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Photos: Creating the mural at Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue
Work on a mural on the front of Ella Apartments, 2860 E. Washington Ave., entered its third week on Sunday. Artists Bill Rebholz and Eddie Perrote expect to be done with the project on the site of the former Ella's Deli by Memorial Day Weekend. It will become the city's largest mural and was commissioned by New Year Investments, the developer of the 135-unit apartment building.
With the left third side of the mural completed, work on Sunday was focused on the center section of the creation. The project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day Weekend.
Near perfect weather greeted artists Bill Rebholz and Eddie Perrote on Sunday as they continued their four-week mural project at Ella Apartments.
Work continued Sunday on the Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue.
Work continued Friday on the Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue.
With the brick facade already painted white, Bill Rebholz began adding gray primer on May 2 to the East Washington Avenue side of the Ella Apartments building.
The first day of work on May 2 on the Ella Apartments mural involved laying a coat of gray primer.
Shapes began to appear on May 7.
Shapes continued to be added on May 8.
Color began to pop in this image of the mural seen on May 10.
Bill Rebholz, seen here on May 11, cleans his brushes before moving onto another color.
Some of the brushes, seen here on May 11, used on the Ella Apartments mural.
Bill Rebholz cleans his brushes on May 11.
Bill Rebholz, who is leading the mural project at Ella Apartments, is seen here on Wednesday as he tried to fight off the oppressive heat.
Eddie Perrote, left, and Bill Rebholz, seen here on May 11, tried to fight off the heat during a break from paint the Ella Apartments mural.
In this image taken Thursday, a rabbit, upper left, and a person, lower center, begin to emerge on the Ella Apartments mural. The project is designed to reflect the energy and character of the Eken Park neighborhood that is bordered by East Washington Avenue.
Muralist Bill Rebholz created two dimensional renderings with grids to help guide him through the painting process. Rebholz also uses the windows as a roadmap when placing his images on the building's brick facade.
Painters Bill Rebholz and Eddie Perrote paint a mural at Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue in Madison, Wis., Monday, May 9, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Bill Rebholz pours yellow paint while working on his mural at Ella Apartments. He expects to use about 50 gallons of paint and 10 different colors.
Painters Bill Rebholz, right, and Eddie Perrote work on a mural at Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue in Madison, Wis., Monday, May 9, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Painters Bill Rebholz, left, and Eddie Perrote, work on a potion of the Ella Apartments mural on May 9, just prior to the onset of a record-setting heatwave that sent temperatures into the 90s for much of last week.
