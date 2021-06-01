Study: Humans have been changing the planet for longer than we thought

While humans had been roaming the earth for thousands of years, that’s around the time that civilizations began popping up and people began clearing land for agriculture.

The study did not establish a causal relationship — that work is ongoing — but the circumstantial evidence is abundant, Williams said.

“You’ve got to do process of elimination,” said Jonathan Overpeck, a University of Michigan climate scientist who wrote an analysis of the study. “It’s pretty hard to imagine anything else besides humans.”

Scientists use the term Anthropocene to describe the modern era of human domination. While some argue that period begins in 1950 with the first test of the hydrogen bomb, Williams said this study provides a strong counter-argument to that school of thought.

“I think it’s part of a general question about when human activities start to affect ecosystems,” Williams said. “What was striking … is we really did see it as a worldwide signal.”

While the findings show earth’s plant life was undergoing a dramatic change long before the widespread use of fossil fuels led to increases in heat-trapping gases, Williams said that’s not a reason to discount the effects of manmade climate change.