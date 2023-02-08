Some conditions will be ideal for this year's sturgeon spearing season that opens Saturday but other factors could reduce the annual harvest on the Lake Winnebago system.

The state Department of Natural Resources reports that there is an average of 13 feet of water clarity with generally clearer water on the eastern shores and farther from shore on the lake's western side, meaning that visibility will be ideal for seeing the prehistoric fish that can grow to more than 200 pounds.

However, warm weather this week and next could create less than ideal ice conditions and that could limit travel on the state's largest inland lake. Meanwhile, a low density of lake fly larvae and red worms, favorite foods of sturgeon, could negatively impact sturgeon distribution around the lake, the DNR reported.

"It is ultimately water clarity that determines where in the water column spearers suspend their decoys. During years with water clarity 12 feet or greater on Lake Winnebago, the pre-set harvest caps are often reached prior to the full 16-day season, causing shorter seasons," according to the DNR's website. "Shifting ice, snow-covered ice, the date the lake freezes over and thawing and refreezing events are all factors in water clarity under the ice."

This year's harvest caps are 70 juvenile females, 79 adult females and 246 males for the up river lakes Poygan, Winneconne and Butte des Morts. For Lake Winnebago the harvest caps are 280 juvenile females, 714 adult females and 985 males.

And for those who are successful or for those who want an up-close view of a sturgeon, in-person registration stations are returning for the first time since the 2019 season. Locations on the east side of the lake are at Pipe, Stockbridge and Quinney and on the west side of the lake in Neenah, Oshkosh and at Wendt's on the Lake, located northwest of Fond du Lac. On Lake Poygan there are registration stations in Winneconne, Indian Point and Poygan.

The Winnebago system is home to one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America and is one of only two places in the country, joining Black Lake in Michigan, in which spearing sturgeon is allowed.

Lake Winnebago is typically home to bigger fish and thousands of shanties that bring in big business to retailers, bars and restaurants that rim the lake. Guides rent out shacks to customers from around the country, local churches get a bump in attendance while other business sell specialized chairs or have televisions that stream the weigh-ins at registration stations.

The first regulated season occurred in 1932, lasted two months and had a five-fish bag limit with each tag costing a nickel. The fish has been in constant flux since, with seasons and regulations adjusted through the years in an effort to maintain and grow the sturgeon population. In 1977, Sturgeon for Tomorrow was formed to help promote, nurture and protect the habitat that includes prime spawning grounds on the Wolf River.

During the 2022 season, 12,694 people purchased spearing licenses and spearers harvested 1,519 sturgeon from the entire Winnebago System. Of these fish, 1,169 sturgeon were harvested from Lake Winnebago, resulting in a success rate of 9.6%, making it the second highest success rate in seven years. The average size of a fish harvested from Lake Winnebago was 59 inches long and weighing 49.6 pounds. Two fish surpassed 170 pounds, according to DNR records.

