Some conditions will be ideal for this year's sturgeon spearing season that opens Saturday but other factors could reduce the annual harvest on the Lake Winnebago system.
The state Department of Natural Resources reports that there is an average of 13 feet of water clarity with generally clearer water on the eastern shores and farther from shore on the lake's western side, meaning that visibility will be ideal for seeing the prehistoric fish that can grow to more than 200 pounds.
However, warm weather this week and next could create less than ideal ice conditions and that could limit travel on the state's largest inland lake. Meanwhile, a low density of lake fly larvae and red worms, favorite foods of sturgeon, could negatively impact sturgeon distribution around the lake, the DNR reported.
"It is ultimately water clarity that determines where in the water column spearers suspend their decoys. During years with water clarity 12 feet or greater on Lake Winnebago, the pre-set harvest caps are often reached prior to the full 16-day season, causing shorter seasons," according to the DNR's website. "Shifting ice, snow-covered ice, the date the lake freezes over and thawing and refreezing events are all factors in water clarity under the ice."
This year's harvest caps are 70 juvenile females, 79 adult females and 246 males for the up river lakes Poygan, Winneconne and Butte des Morts. For Lake Winnebago the harvest caps are 280 juvenile females, 714 adult females and 985 males.
And for those who are successful or for those who want an up-close view of a sturgeon, in-person registration stations are returning for the first time since the 2019 season. Locations on the east side of the lake are at Pipe, Stockbridge and Quinney and on the west side of the lake in Neenah, Oshkosh and at Wendt's on the Lake, located northwest of Fond du Lac. On Lake Poygan there are registration stations in Winneconne, Indian Point and Poygan.
The Winnebago system is home to one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America and is one of only two places in the country, joining Black Lake in Michigan, in which spearing sturgeon is allowed.
Lake Winnebago is typically home to bigger fish and thousands of shanties that bring in big business to retailers, bars and restaurants that rim the lake. Guides rent out shacks to customers from around the country, local churches get a bump in attendance while other business sell specialized chairs or have televisions that stream the weigh-ins at registration stations.
The first regulated season occurred in 1932, lasted two months and had a five-fish bag limit with each tag costing a nickel. The fish has been in constant flux since, with seasons and regulations adjusted through the years in an effort to maintain and grow the sturgeon population. In 1977, Sturgeon for Tomorrow was formed to help promote, nurture and protect the habitat that includes prime spawning grounds on the Wolf River.
During the 2022 season, 12,694 people purchased spearing licenses and spearers harvested 1,519 sturgeon from the entire Winnebago System. Of these fish, 1,169 sturgeon were harvested from Lake Winnebago, resulting in a success rate of 9.6%, making it the second highest success rate in seven years. The average size of a fish harvested from Lake Winnebago was 59 inches long and weighing 49.6 pounds. Two fish surpassed 170 pounds, according to DNR records.
Photos: Sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago
"What a thrill," said Corky Atkinson, after he had just speared a sturgeon in 2018 on Lake Winnebago's eastern shore near Pipe. This fish turned out to be an 87.2-pound, 73.4-inch female packed with 4.5 gallons of eggs. This year's season begins on Saturday.
Dustin Schaefer, left, and Randy Gerner, both of New Holstein, look out for sturgeon in 2018 in Gerner's shanty on Lake Winnebago near Pipe. Schaefer speared his first fish in 25 years that season and was helping Gerner, who was still waiting for success.
Don Herman, a longtime member of the Otter Street Fishing Club in Oshkosh, is seen here in January 2022 using an auger to drill a hole so he can measure ice thickness. Volunteers like Herman help ice anglers who flock to Lake Winnebago each winter to fish for walleye and spear sturgeon.
Jason Mathe of Oshkosh, crosses a metal bridge in 2022 that had just been installed to span an expansion crack on the west side of Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh. Christmas trees are used to help those traveling on the ice easily find the bridges, which can be moved frequently by fishing clubs around the lake as conditions constantly change.
Ben Gonnering, then a student in the natural resource technician program at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, weighs a sturgeon in 2022 at a DNR registration station in the parking lot of Jim & Linda's Lakeview Supper Club near Pipe. The fish, speared by Corky Anderson, back left, of nearby Malone, weighed in at 87.2 pounds.