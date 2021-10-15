Suicidal, armed person shot by 3 Columbia County Sheriff's deputies, authorities say

Three Columbia County Sheriff's deputies shot a suicidal, armed person after authorities say the person pointed a weapon at the deputies, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Deputies Ryan Fleischhacker, Brian Johnson, and Timothy Schultz shot the person, whose name has not been released, at a field near Highway 33 in the town of Scott on Sunday afternoon, the DOJ said.

After a negotiation, the person pointed a weapon at the deputies, authorities said, and the three deputies shot at the person. Authorities found a loaded gun at the scene that they believe belonged to the person, the DOJ said.

The person, whose gender, age or other identifying characteristics have not been disclosed, was given medical care immediately after the shooting and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the DOJ said.

It was not immediately clear if the loaded gun was the weapon pointed at the deputies.

The Department of Justice is investigating the incident along with the State Patrol and the State Crime Laboratory. The findings of the ongoing investigation will be given to the Columbia County District Attorney.

