Suicidal, armed person shot by three Columbia County Sheriff's deputies, authorities say

Three Columbia County Sheriff's deputies shot a suicidal, armed person after authorities claimed the person pointed a weapon at the deputies, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The deputies shot the person, who was not identified, at a field near Highway 33 in the town of Scott on Sunday afternoon, the DOJ said. After a negotiation, the person pointed a weapon at the deputies, authorities said, and the three deputies shot at the person.

The person, whose gender, age or other identifying characteristics were not disclosed, was given medical care immediately after the shooting and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the DOJ said.

The deputies who shot at the person are Ryan Fleischhacker, Brian Johnson, and Timothy Schultz, the DOJ said. Law enforcement found a loaded gun at the scene that they believe belonged to the person, the DOJ said.

It was not immediately clear if the loaded gun was the weapon pointed at the deputies.

The Department of Justice is investigating the incident along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and the State Crime Lab. The findings of the ongoing investigation will be given to the Columbia County District Attorney.

