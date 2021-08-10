Summerfest to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to enter

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Summerfest 2021, event organizers Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced Tuesday.
The decision was reached through a partnership between the City of Milwaukee Health Department and event organizers.
“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest.” Don Smiley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., said in a statement.
Attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test upon entry at any gate. An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a vaccination card or a negative test will be accepted. A screen shot or photo on a phone of vaccination proof or negative test will also be accepted. The entire front of the vaccination card must be visible or it will not be accepted.
“We are pleased with their proactive decision to implement these additional safety measures and ensure festivalgoers can feel comfortable attending this beloved music fest responsibly,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.
A negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained by attendees who are not fully vaccinated within 3 days of attending the festival.
Masks will not be required but are recommended at indoor spaces including the Summerfest Store, first aid stations and restrooms, per federal Center for Disease Control guidelines. And, for those who are unvaccinated, officials recommend masks be worn while in large crowds. Children under the age of 12 will be required to wear a mask, and organizers are asking any attendee who displays COVID symptoms to stay home.
The annual music festival is making a comeback after its cancelation in 2020 due to the pandemic. Normally scheduled for the June or July months, the self-proclaimed "world's largest music festival" will kick off on Sept. 2 and run Wednesday through Saturday each week until Sept. 18.
COVID-19 related entrance requirements will also apply to the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Lollapalooza, a similar music event held over a 4 day period in Chicago, just 90 miles south of Milwaukee, also required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the Grant Park festival grounds in July. Organizers said 90% of Lollapalooza attendees showed proof of vaccination, but there were some reports of festival goers being waved into the grounds, according to the Chicago Tribune. Roughly 385,000 people attended the festival over the course of 4 days and local health officials across Illinois are now urging them to get a COVID-19 test.