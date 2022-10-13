Superior gas plant clears hurdle as judge dismisses bias claim

Plans to build a $700 million natural gas generating plant in Superior cleared another hurdle Thursday when a Wisconsin judge dismissed claims of bias against a regulator who later sought a job with one of the plant’s owners.

The Public Service Commission voted in 2020 to grant Dairyland Power Cooperative a permit to construct the 625-megawatt Nemadji Trail Energy Center, which the La Crosse-based utility would share with two Minnesota utility companies.

Clean Wisconsin and the Sierra Club challenged the permit on environmental grounds but later discovered the former PSC Commissioner Mike Huebsch applied for a job as CEO of Dairyland shortly after voting to approve the project, though he did not get the job.

Based on that discovery, Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost allowed the environmental groups to add the bias claim to their challenge.

Frost reversed that decision Thursday, citing a state Supreme Court decision on a similar bias challenge brought in a separate court case involving the Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line.

Frost said the 4-3 ruling, in which the court’s conservative majority said a mere “appearance of bias” by a public official is not a due process violation, left him little choice.

“I am left wondering when you could show a substantial risk of bias without showing actual bias,” Frost said.

Evan Feinauer, staff attorney for Clean Wisconsin, said the Supreme Court ruling has upended a long-accepted legal standard of “substantial risk,” making it so that plaintiffs can’t even gather evidence without first proving bias.

“They want these cases to be exceedingly rare,” Feinauer said. “You basically need a smoking gun to even allege there was bias.”

Frost previously dismissed the environmental groups’ claim that the PSC failed to consider the full environmental impact of the plant. That decision is currently before a state appeals court.

Spokespeople for Dairyland and the PSC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The utilities say the plant is needed as a “bridge” to support intermittent clean energy sources like wind and solar as they retire their coal-fired power plants, but construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure is incompatible with state and national policy goals as well as widely-accepted steps required to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.

Environmental advocates warn such plants could be obsolete well before they are paid off.

The groups contend the commission erred in determining the plans met state guidelines and the environmental review was deficient.

The PSC declined to consider the impact of the 2.7 million tons of carbon dioxide it’s expected to produce each year, saying it lacked that authority over a non-regulated utility such as Dairyland.

Minnesota regulators declined to review the climate impacts because the plant would be built out of state, a decision upheld by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

In August, the Environmental Protection Agency said a preliminary environmental review by the Rural Utilities Service failed to account for the project’s full climate impact and that the utilities seeking to build the plant should be required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a condition for receiving federal funding.