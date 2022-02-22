Superior police officer unknowingly ran over person lying on road, authorities say

SUPERIOR — Authorities said Sunday they are investigating an incident in Superior over the weekend where a local police officer unknowingly ran over a person who was lying in the road.

The person is listed in critical condition, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the Saturday night incident. Officials say they do not know whether the person was injured prior to being run over.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty as dictated by department policy. No further details were immediately available.

