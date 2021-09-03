Supporters raise funds for Kenosha Marine injured in Kabul suicide attack

A Marine from Kenosha is recovering at Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Md., after being injured in the blast outside the Kabul airport that left 13 service members dead.

Lance Cpl. Romel Finley III was critically injured in the suicide blast at the airport Aug. 26 that killed more than 170 people, including 13 U.S. service members.

Supporters of Finley’s family are raising funds online to help in his recovery. Mary Zorc, a close friend of Finley’s mother, created a GoFundme page on behalf of the family. As of Friday afternoon, more than $7,600 had been donated. The money help with costs associated with Finley's recovery.

“His wounds will impact his life forever,” Zorc wrote. “Romel has suffered partial face paralysis, multiple gunshot wounds, shrapnel throughout his body, a broken hip as a result of gunshot wound and large blast wounds to an arm and leg.”

Zorc said Thursday that while Finley was seriously injured he is being treated at the hospital and “it appears that he’s headed in the right direction.”