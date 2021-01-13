Survey: UW-Madison undergrads favor government limits on offensive and 'hate' speech

A survey of UW-Madison undergraduates indicates significant numbers of them believe government should be allowed to punish or restrict speech that is hateful, offensive or false. More than half said government should be able to restrict the speech of racially insensitive speech.

The findings add to existing evidence that younger people have a poor understanding of and respect for the First Amendment and underscore the need for UW-Madison to better explain its value, according to the UW-Madison Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, which conducted the survey of 530 undergraduates along with the UW Survey Center.

“These results show that many students find it difficult to distinguish between, on the one hand, the moral concerns of speech or activities that are contested or even detestable and, on the other, the long-run value derived from free speech and religious liberty,” the survey authors said in a statement. The survey also gauged respondents’ views on religious freedom.

“Overall the responses (the survey) elicits do indeed raise genuine concerns that are consistent with the rise of cancel culture in America and higher education more generally,” said UW-Madison political science professor emeritus Donald Downs, who was not involved in the survey.