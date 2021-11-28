 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Survey: Wisconsin farmland values up 10% in past year

  • Updated
  • 0
Aerial photo of farmland, generic file photo
CoBank

MILWAUKEE — A survey of Midwest farm bankers found Wisconsin farmland values are up 10% from the same period in 2020.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the rise in land values is driven by strong commodity prices, and demand from non-farm buyers

Wisconsin produces more cranberries than anywhere else. And nowhere in Wisconsin is the tart red fruit more ubiquitous than the central sands area in Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Wood counties, where cranberries are grown on about 270 farms spread across 21,000 acres. See how one of those farms, Wetherby Cranberry Company in Warrens, harvests this fruit that is unique to North America.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago surveyed 151 bankers in their district, which includes Iowa and parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

The bankers reported the value of good quality farmland across the region had increased by 6% from the second quarter to the third quarter of this year. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, bankers reported that land values were up 18%.

In Wisconsin, surveyed bankers reported land values were up 1% from the previous quarter and 10% from the same time last year.

David Oppedahl, senior business economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said the value of land started increasing last fall as the agriculture industry recovered from the initial shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News