Suspect killed himself after shooting federal agent in Racine, authorities say

RACINE — A suspect killed himself during a raid on a home in Racine's Georgetown neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service told The Journal Times. A federal agent was shot in the incident but the agent's injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, the Marshals Service said.

The U.S. Marshals coordinated a multijurisdictional operation, which involved federal and local law enforcement. It has not been disclosed publicly what the intent of the operation was.

One federal agent was shot during the operation, but is now in "stable condition," the Racine Police Department reported. In an email, a U.S. Marshals spokesman described the injuries as "non-life-threatening."

According to the Marshals, no law enforcement officers fired weapons during the raid: They were fired upon, then the male suspect killed himself.

FBI spokesman Leonard Peace in Milwaukee says his agency is currently in Racine investigating a shooting incident involving a federal officer.

Tense morning

The alert from the Racine Police Department listed the address as 3720 Clairmont St. and referred to the situation as a "critical incident." A later alert listed the situation as being "in the area of Sovereign Drive and Biscayne Avenue," one block east of Clairmont.

An alert sent to smartphones within radius of more than three miles from the home told residents to "remain in your homes until the situation has been resolved."

Rihannah Morales, who lives on Biscayne Avenue, said she was awakened at 7:30 a.m. "to the sound of police sirens." She saw law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles swarming the home. Later, she saw a woman being taken out of a home in handcuffs.

At about 9:20 a.m. a witness, Erna Sabic, said she heard the sounds of breaking glass and tear gas being deployed by law enforcement.

As of 9:40 a.m., the scene remained active but calm, with dozens of law enforcement personnel in the area and the street blocked off with police tape.

At about 11:15 a.m., a woman and a young boy were escorted from the area.

At 11:25 a.m., loud booms — possibly flashbangs — were heard coming from the area.

Vehicles and officers from the FBI; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office were on the scene, as was a SWAT team. An armored vehicle with a battering ram and officers in camouflage were in the area as well.

Police officers were seen escorting children on foot to school: EverGreen Academy, Concordia Lutheran School and Renaissance School-Taylor are all less than a mile from the scene; the nearest public school is Dr. Jones Elementary, about 1.3 miles away.

This story may be updated.

Rachel Kubik contributed reporting from the scene. Adam Rogan contributed reporting remotely. Reporting from the Associated Press is included in this article.

