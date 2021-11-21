SUV plows into Wisconsin Christmas parade; multiple injuries

An SUV sped through a Christmas parade in Waukesha Sunday evening, injuring multiple people and causing police to clear the area, according to officials and witnesses.

Waukesha City Council member Cory Payne said some of the injuries were life-threatening. Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly also confirmed the injuries to media outlets, but did not specify how many were hurt.

"There (were) many people — or at least a few people — that were completely nonresponsive," Payne said. "And then several others that were desperately in need of medical attention."

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said there were multiple injuries, but he did not know how many or if anyone had been killed. Farrow was at the parade but left just before the incident occurred. He said he was on his way home when he saw police cars responding.

Payne was not at the parade but said he talked with multiple friends and residents who witnessed the "chaotic" scene first hand. He said one nurse he knows was "completely devastated" by what she saw.

A red SUV broke through barriers and sped directly through the route of the parade, close to children marching in the procession and families watching from the curb, according to a city of Waukesha livestream of the event and another video. About a minute and 20 seconds after the SUV, police squad cars drive through the same area.

Reilly told WITI in Milwaukee that he does not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

Witnesses have also reported gunshots, according to Channel 3000.

The Waukesha Police Department was urging everyone to avoid the downtown area.

A family reunification area has been set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street, police said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”

The parade's route was to travel down Main Street, turn on West Avenue, then travel back along Wisconsin Avenue, according to the city.

First responders were "on the scene immediately," Payne said.

Payne said now is a time for his community to come together and support each other.

"This is all still so fresh," Payne said. "Everybody wants a moment to kind of take this in and make sure all their families are OK, make sure everybody's safe and praying for the ones that aren't. It's a tragic, tragic thing right now."

This story will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

