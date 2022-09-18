Take a look inside this church near Waterloo, long frozen in time

WATERLOO — It takes a single step into St. Wenceslaus to understand why the Wisconsin Historical Society wanted the church for Old World Wisconsin, its outdoor interpretive museum that opened in 1976.

Built with tamarack logs harvested just east of the Crawfish River in Jefferson County, the church's interior has been largely unchanged since the 1890s and to this day has a museum-quality vibe. It almost looks as if a Roman Catholic service was held last Sunday.

There are wooden pews built with hand-sawed pine and put together with pegs and dovetail joints. There's a small choir loft in one corner and a confessional in another. A wood stove sits at the center of the sanctuary, there are wooden doors that cover the windows and Stations of the Cross printed in French, Latin and English. The wooden altar is simple, lined with candle sconces and with pictures of Christ and the Virgin Mary above.

And when Cliff Haberman pulled the rope last week near the only door in the place, the bell still rung, just like it did in 1864, when the church opened.

"I'm about the oldest one surviving in the neighborhood," said Haberman, 73. "When I was a kid, my uncle would open the window with a hammer and we would look in when we were cutting hay, or something. It seems to be the same."

Only this historical treasure is not among the log barns, stables and cabins, outhouses, one-room schoolhouses or small churches that pepper the grounds of Old World Wisconsin near Eagle.

Commonly referred to as the "Island Church," it remains on a mound east of Waterloo, south of Hubbleton and north of Lake Mills. That's because when the locals learned nearly 50 years ago that the Historical Society had its eyes on the 32-by-34-foot church building, they rallied to form a foundation and raise the $3,000 needed to buy the church from the Diocese of Madison, which had stopped using it for regular services in the 1890s.

The history of the church, built during the Civil War by German and Bohemian immigrants, will be celebrated next weekend as the Island Church Foundation hosts Sudeten German Weekend. The two-day event begins Saturday with seminars at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo. On Sunday, the main event moves to the church, located at the corner of Island Church and Blue Joint roads in the town of Waterloo. That's where, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be guided tours of the church, and homemade kolaches (a pastry filled with fruit), brats and hot beef sandwiches will be served. Historians Edward Langer, James Kleinschmidt and Diana Bigelow will be on hand to answer questions.

At 2:30 p.m., an ecumenical service will be held in the church, officiated by the Rev. Eric Wood of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Okawville, Illinois. Wood, who visited the church for the first time a year ago, is a descendant of Joseph and Englebert Zimprich, early settlers in the Waterloo area.

In addition, the weekend will also feature tours of the Waterloo and Marshall historical societies and of the Vincent Falteisek cabin from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society along Highway Q near Aztalan State Park.

But the primary focus will be on the church. Anything related to the Consecration, including the altar relics and chalices, was removed more than 100 years ago.

"The rest of the stuff was left and they just locked the doors," said Langer, who grew up in Watertown and has been studying the church and its people for nearly 50 years. "History is important. And this is great history."

The first white settlers began farming the area, known for its marsh of blue joint grass, in 1844. But in 1852, immigrants, some from Germany but many from the old Austro-Hungarian Empire province of Bohemia, part of the Czech Republic, began to lay down roots here. The immigrants came mostly from four tiny villages, all within walking distance of each other in a region called Landskron, about 90 miles due east of Prague, an area once known as the Sudetenland, where German-speaking villages were sprinkled among Czech-speaking villages.

But with no Catholic church in the Waterloo area and the nearest Catholic churches located 12 miles to the east in Watertown, the congregation of St. Wenceslaus was formed in 1863 and the church constructed throughout that year before opening in 1864. The church closed in 1891 after St. Joseph's Church opened in what is now the city of Waterloo, but services were held sporadically at St. Wenceslaus in the early 1900s, according to historical records. But for more than 60 years, the church was largely shuttered.

"This was, in effect, a grandma's attic," Langer said of the well-preserved church and its contents. "I've never seen anything else like this. Only a few items were taken out. Everything was left. This is not the way it was normally done. Churches were de-consecrated, emptied and normally the building sold."

The church was opened for tours in 1959 and hosted the occasional wedding, but became overrun with tall grass, while its adjacent cemetery had fallen into disrepair. When the Wisconsin Historical Society began making inquiries about the property in 1970, area residents began mowing the grass, fixed up the cemetery and started fundraising. In 1975, even other local churches got involved as Thanksgiving collections at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the United Methodist Church in Waterloo were earmarked for the country Catholic church.

The foundation was formed in 1976 and purchased the property a year later. Immediately after the purchase, sections of the church's foundation were replaced, the floor reinforced, the bell tower rehabilitated, the interior and exterior painted and the roof covered in new wooden shingles.

"It's just such a tie to their past, both their roots in the Old Country, their roots in Catholicism and roots in the simple life of agriculture," Langer said. "This was farms. And way back when ... where would you get together, where would you see anybody? The place you would go was here."