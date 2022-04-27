Taking on Delta-8? Wisconsin village weighs ban on unregulated marijuana product

The Cottage Grove Village Board is considering whether to ban delta-8 THC, a cannabinoid which remains legal and unregulated in Wisconsin despite being outlawed in other states.

Cottage Grove’s law enforcement committee discussed Tuesday night whether to include delta-8 in its marijuana ordinance, which only prohibits possession of marijuana and doesn’t include offshoots of marijuana or synthetic weed.

Officials ultimately decided to table discussion of the ordinance pending further input from the village’s lawyers. The possible ordinance tweak would cover delta-8 products derived from marijuana plants, not hemp plants, said Lt. Matt Wagner.

“We’re not trying to blaze a path here,” Wagner said. “We just want to make sure we’ve done our due diligence, our homework.”

Delta-8, which is chemically similar to the main psychoactive component of traditional marijuana, has gained widespread popularity in recent years thanks to loopholes in federal hemp laws.

Delta-8 is found naturally in low concentrations in cannabis and hemp plants, and when smoked or ingested, produces a high. In states where it’s legal, the cannabinoid can be found in grocery stores and smoke shops.

A slew of states though have moved to ban or regulate delta-8 in the last year. Even a legal weed state like Colorado has said that chemically modifying or converting cannabinoids from industrial hemp violates the state’s hemp law, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated delta-8 either, and has said that some delta-8 products could contain potentially harmful chemicals.

Cottage Grove police have responded to two alleged overdoses from delta-8, Wagner said, adding that officers have been told to not enforce pot possession laws for delta-8 until the village has gotten more legal input.

“We don’t want to be put between a rock and a hard spot if one of our officers makes an arrest based off the information they have and it turns out it’s delta-8, a legal substance,” Wagner said.

“We don’t want to inconvenience our citizens either when it comes to that,” he said.

Prior to a vote on tabling the item, Village President John Williams recognized officials are in a legal gray area until they further consult with lawyers.

“More information’s always better,” he said.

