UW-Platteville has picked Tammy Evetovich to be its permanent chancellor, after she's served as interim chancellor for nearly a year.
Evetovich's nomination to the role is effective immediately. She's spent about third of her time at UW-Platteville serving in interim roles, after joining the university in May 2020.
Evetovich was hired for the Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs role but became the interim Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services for two months in 2022 before taking on the interim chancellor role that June.
“As a first-generation college graduate having built a career focused on students and around rural communities, this opportunity is especially important to me personally,” Evetovich said in a statement. “The work we do at UW-Platteville changes lives, and I look forward to working together with faculty, staff, students and the communities we serve to build UW-Platteville into the best university it can be.”
A search committee led by Regent Cris Peterson recommended Evetovich during a meeting Tuesday night. Peterson said in a statement that Evetovich was the best option in a slate of "remarkable candidates" because of her ability to learn while leading and her grasp of the challenges UW-Platteville faces.
Evetovich succeeds Dennis Shields, who left UW-Platteville last year to become president of the Southern University System in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Other finalists included Philip Cavalier, interim chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin, and Artanya Wesley, vice chancellor for student affairs at UW–Whitewater.
UW-Platteville faces significant hurdles going forward. Its Platteville campus alone has seen the largest percentage of enrollment decline of all System main campuses in the last five years, going from 8,558 students in the fall of 2017 to 6,456 last fall, a 28% decline. Facing a structural deficit for next fall, a fiscal recovery plan is in the works to keep UW-Platteville viable.
One of UW-Platteville's branch campuses, in Richland County, became the first casualty of low enrollment last fall as University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease there due to evaporating enrollment. The Richland Center campus had the most precipitous drop in enrollment across all System universities and branch campuses, losing 90% of students from its 2014 peak, dropping to just 60 students last fall.
Rothman said in a statement that Evetovich's leadership at UW-Platteville will be key to its future success.
“As we seek to grow UW-Platteville and enhance the student experience, her background and expertise will serve the UW System well," he said.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
