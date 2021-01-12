Teachers, elderly and others could get COVID-19 vaccine next in Wisconsin

The subcommittee was split on whether to include people in employer-based housing, such as farm workers; people in shelters for those experiencing homelessness or domestic violence; and non-frontline health care workers, such as those in information technology or who work on the hospital supply chain.

“Whatever we do is going to be far from perfect, and that’s OK,” said Dr. Jonathan Temte, co-chair of the subcommittee and associate dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “The important thing is to get as much vaccine into as many people as possible.”

It’s not clear when the rest of phase 1b might start in Wisconsin, which has been receiving about 70,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each week. As of Monday, 151,518 doses of the vaccines had been given, including 11,586 booster shots.

Health officials have said people will likely get shots at their regular medical clinics, local pharmacies or at mass community clinics, with more details to be announced.

Phase 1c will likely include people 65 and older, adults with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers such as those in grocery stores, public transit and manufacturing.

The general public age 16 and older will be in phase 2, expected to start in late spring or early summer. The vaccines authorized so far have not been studied enough in younger people to include them in the recommendations, health officials say.