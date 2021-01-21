Teachers emphasized in COVID-19 vaccine plan sent to state

The new groups would make up 1.6 million people, or a third of the state’s adult population, committee leaders said. Combined with those in phase 1a, the total would be 45% of Wisconsin adults.

With Wisconsin getting just 70,000 first doses of vaccine each week, the committee acknowledged the challenge in making so many people eligible but didn’t address how to manage the expected large demand for a small supply.

“To achieve that group is nearly an impossible task in short order,” said Dr. Jonathan Temte, associate dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “We’re looking at months.”

Dr. Azita Hamedani, chair of the committee and of emergency medicine at UW Health, said deciding which groups should get vaccine first is a separate task from getting more shots into people’s arms. “The heavy lifting remains in the distribution channels,” she said.