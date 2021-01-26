Teachers, grocery store workers, others to start COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin March 1

Information posted by the Madison School District last week said that when teachers and staff become eligible, they will be emailed a link to put their names into a lottery of people to be vaccinated through Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Staff will be notified by groups, the district said, starting with nurses, physical therapists and related staff. The second group includes custodians, food service workers, principals and staff assigned to child care.

Those groups will be followed by other elementary school staff, other middle school staff, other high school staff and then central office staff and others not signed up.

"The district plans to notify all staff, in this order, of the opportunity to register in one day," the district said on its website.

School risk low, study says

Meanwhile, a study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday found just seven of 191 COVID-19 cases at 17 schools in Wood County resulted from in-school transmission. Students and staff in the schools wore masks most of the time, researchers said.