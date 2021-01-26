Teachers, others could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin March 1

Those groups will be followed by other elementary school staff, other middle school staff, other high school staff and then central office staff and others not signed up.

"The district plans to notify all staff, in this order, of the opportunity to register in one day," the district said on its website.

The state health department said the amount of vaccine allocated to Wisconsin does not meet the demand requested by the state's more than 1,200 registered vaccine providers. "If the federal government increases our weekly vaccine allocation, vaccinations for these groups may begin before March 1," the health department said. "If Wisconsin receives less vaccine than expected in the coming weeks, this date could be pushed back."

More information is available at the state's Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.

Wisconsin has administered 345,017 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 64,364 booster shots to people fully immunized with two doses. The state ranks near the bottom among states in doses given per capita, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.