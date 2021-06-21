Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms

The bills would ban eight concepts from being discussed in the classroom, including that one race or sex is superior to another; a person is inherently racist by virtue of his or her race or sex; a person’s moral character is necessarily determined by race or sex; a person should feel guilty for past acts committed by people of his or her race or sex; and systems based on meritocracy are racist or sexist or designed to oppress people of another race.

The legislation would require teachers to post their syllabuses online and districts to provide copies of curriculum under the state’s open records law, and would establish a complaint process for parents, staff or groups who object to the materials being taught. If the state determines a district has violated the prohibition on what may be taught, that district could lose 10% of its annual state funding.

State Sen. Andre Jacque, R-DePere, lead Senate bill sponsor, said he helped develop the legislation after hearing from a number of constituents concerned about the way race was being addressed in public schools.