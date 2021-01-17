Teaching about Trump: UW-Madison professor whose syllabus drew backlash speaks out

Many of Mayer’s students ask him how he votes, which he considers an indication of his neutrality in the classroom because they aren’t able to figure it out on their own. He doesn’t share that information with students, even those who approach him with the same question years after graduation.

Mayer also regularly teaches an introductory course on American politics that includes the same question at the end of every final exam asking students what they think his own political leanings are. He said students most often check the “unclear” box.

“What I’ve always told students is I have an obligation to be nonpartisan and neutral but I also have an obligation to be truthful,” he said.

Truth, however, is much harder to teach when unambiguous facts are suddenly seen as partisan and the world is flooded with disinformation and propaganda, Mayer said. Throughout Trump’s presidency, he had extensive conversations with colleagues across the country teaching similar classes about how to discuss the unusual, unprecedented, norm-flouting style of the 45th president in real time.

“This isn’t something where I walk into the classroom and ad-lib for 75 minutes twice a week,” he said.