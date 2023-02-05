Team Jay Ray w/Snowkraft out of Fargo, North Dakota were crowned the 2023 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Champions for "The Nemean Lion" Snow Sculpture Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4, in the Riviera ballroom in Lake Geneva.

With their first place victory, the team of Jay Ray (captain), Mike Nelson and Josh Zeis will represent the United States at the International Snow Sculpting Championships in Stillwater, Minnesota.

“It’s incredible,” Nelson said. “Last year was the first time there’s ever been a team from North Dakota at the National Snow Sculpting competition and we placed third. We decided to come back this year and we took first. We’re super excited."

Team AK Department of Snow out of Alaska placed second for their "When Love Hurts" snow sculpture and Team Sculptora Burealis out of Wisconsin, the champions in 2022, placed third for their "You Are Not Alone" snow sculpture.