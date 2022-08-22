 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen girl dies from head injury in weekend UTV crash

MUSKEGO — A teenage girl was killed Sunday as a passenger in a utility vehicle that crashed just north of the Racine County line, police said.

Muskego police described the victim as a 17-year-old girl from Milwaukee who was a student at Franklin High School, also in Milwaukee County.

Police said she was not wearing a helmet and died from a head injury.

The operator of the utility vehicle, who was not reported hurt, also was described as a minor.

Police are withholding the names of both teenagers, saying that the incident remains under investigation for possible criminal charges.

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office declined to identify the victim.

A utility vehicle, or UTV, is a recreational vehicle that resembles a golf cart and generally operates off-road.

According to the Muskego Police Department, the utility vehicle was traveling on private property in the W13700 block of Union Church Drive when the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation.

Police and ambulance crews from Racine County responded to the accident scene.

