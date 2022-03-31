Teen in underwear attacked customers, employees, then officers at Target store, Madison police say

A teen wearing only underwear attacked customers, employees and then officers at a Far West Side store on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers were sent to Target, 201 Junction Road, on a report of a teen male clad only in underwear who was randomly pushing and punching customers and store employees, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

One caller reported that the male was not saying anything, and was breathing very heavily as if he was panting. When police contacted the man, he was “out of control and uncooperative,” Hannah said.

One officer deployed an electronic control device and two other officers attempted to deploy their ECDs, but the suspect grabbed them, and also punched one officer in the head, Hannah said.

The male, who was not identified, was tentatively charged with eight counts of disorderly conduct, seven counts of battery, two counts of disarming a police officer, and one count of battery to a law enforcement officer, Hannah said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.