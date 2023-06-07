Aundra Keaton Jr. and his girlfriend, Isabella Jewison, were holding hands as they walked in the shallow water of the Kickapoo River while tubing when they slipped on a rock and fell into a deep pool.

Keaton, 19, was pulled under by the swift current below a rock wall near a bend in the river, said Bobbi Jewison, Isabella’s mother. Isabella, 19, trained as a lifeguard, tried to save him. Pregnant with their child, she started having cramps. Her cousin took over, but she couldn’t find him in the murky water.

Keaton drowned, his body found by first responders an hour and a half later about 20 feet from where he was submerged on a balmy afternoon Thursday just south of Ontario, Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said.

Bobbi Jewison said the trio had no idea the river suddenly got deeper in the stretch near Gibson Valley Road, about 100 miles northwest of Madison. The tubers weren’t wearing life jackets. Torgerson said toxicology results on Keaton aren’t available yet, but Jewison said the young adults were not intoxicated.

“There needs to be caution signs or something,” said Jewison, a social worker for the Ho-Chunk Nation. “Why can’t there be something marked before people get to this spot?”

The tragedy follows recent losses in the Keaton family. Aundra’s mother, Olivia Logan Keaton, died at the age of 40 two years ago. His father, also named Aundra (pronounced like Andre) Keaton, died last year at 43. They were living in Madison after having moved from Arkansas, Bobbi Jewison said.

Isabella Jewison is expecting their child in October. The couple, who met last year, had been living in Middleton before moving in recently with Bobbi Jewison in New Lisbon. Keaton’s older half-brother lives in the Madison area and his sister, 14, is in Arkansas, Bobbi Jewison said.

“The world does not seem fair now that someone so young at 19 was taken before even meeting his child here on earth,” Isabella Jewison wrote on a GoFundMe page that is raising money for funeral expenses.

“‘NuNu’ and Isabella were so excited to be new parents this coming October, and there is no doubt that ‘NuNu’ would have been the best dad around,” she wrote, referring to Keaton by his nickname.

Services are planned in Tomah for Friday and in Madison on June 17, Bobbi Jewison said.

She said she wants to persuade authorities to mark that part of the Kickapoo as dangerous, given that the river is a popular spot for tubing, canoeing and kayaking.

Representatives with the state Department of Natural Resources, which runs the Kickapoo Valley Reserve along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

“I really want to advocate for signage,” she said. “There’s families with little kids that go on that river.”