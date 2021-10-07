Temporary booster vaccination clinic opening Tuesday at Alliant Energy Center

A temporary COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic will open Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Center, Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday.

The clinic at the Arena building at the Alliant Center will offer booster doses for those who are eligible, as well as first and second vaccine doses for anyone 12 and older.

The booster clinic will start with five active vaccination booths capable of accommodating about 220 booster vaccinations per day. Health officials strongly encourage residents to make an appointment, but drop-ins will be accepted.

To make an appointment at the Alliant Center clinic, or one of the other Public Health clinic locations visit publichealthmdc.com/vax. COVID-19 vaccines are also available throughout the county through healthcare providers and pharmacies.

“This clinic will differ from the previous clinic we had set up on the grounds of the Alliant Energy Center for a couple of reasons,” Sarah Hughes, COVID-19 vaccine deputy for the city-county health department, said in a statement. “First, it is in a different part of the facility and second, people will park and walk-in, opposed to the previous drive through approach.”

Hughes said the department is ready to expand vaccination capacity as soon children under 12 are eligible — Pfizer made its formal application for kids 5-11 on Thursday.

Health officials are recommending booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people who already got two Pfizer doses if they are: 65 and older; at least 50 and have underlying conditions such as cancer, diabetes or lung disease; or live in long-term care facilities.

People 18 and older with underlying conditions and those 18 to 64 in higher risk occupations — such as first responders, teachers and grocery store workers — may get boosters, officials say.

Boosters should be given at least six months after the second dose. Boosters are not yet recommended for people whose initial doses were of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but such approval and guidance is expected in the coming weeks.

To date, Public Health Madison and Dane County has provided more than 88,000 vaccine doses, thanks in part to the support of the Alliant Energy Center and the flexibility and accessibility it provides.

