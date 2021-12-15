Tenured UW prof laid off after program cut, a 1st under controversial policy

The UW Board of Regents recently approved the layoff of a tenured professor whose academic program had been discontinued, the first time it has exercised this authority since program cuts were controversially added in 2016 as a reason to lay off faculty.

The board on Friday signed off on the layoff of a UW-Platteville associate professor in the School of Education. No discussion took place, a marked contrast to how the tenure debate began when Republicans removed tenure protections from state law and the Regents wrote a slightly different version into policy.

The tenure episode sparked backlash on campuses, drew national attention and led to a series of symbolic no-confidence votes in then-University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross.

Tenure offers protection for academic freedom, the principle that professors creating knowledge and expressing ideas should be free to do so without the threat of intimidation or retaliation.

Under state law, if a program or department was phased out, tenured faculty had to be placed in a different position and could only be laid off if there was a campus-wide financial emergency. The Regents policy that replaced the law added program elimination as a reason to lay off tenured faculty.

"We have to have some flexibility here; it's important," Cross said in a TV interview at the time.

System spokesperson Mark Pitsch confirmed on Wednesday that the UW-Platteville layoff approved last week is the first under the policy adopted in 2016.

Documents show that UW-Platteville faculty in the School of Education decided in 2019 to discontinue the early Childhood program after the state Department of Public Instruction changed the age ranges associated with teacher license requirements. A string of university committees and councils approved the elimination of the program last spring, including the Faculty Senate.

"I was clear in my presentation that the loss of this program would mean the loss of a faculty member," School of Education director Jen Collins wrote in a letter to another UW-Platteville administrator. "At no time during the process was this an issue for members of the various groups."

Faculty Senate chairperson Barb Barnet declined to comment on the layoff, referring the Wisconsin State Journal to UW-Platteville spokesperson Paul Erickson, who also declined to comment beyond the information included in Regents documents.

Collins made a "good faith" effort to find the single affected faculty member a new job, UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields wrote in a letter to System President Tommy Thompson. The professor declined the director's proposal to start a new associate degree program in early childhood at the UW-Platteville Richland campus.

Shields, in his letter to Thompson, said the layoff process would take effect in May 2022.

It looked in 2018 like UW-Stevens Point would be the first among System schools to lay off tenured faculty when administrators unveiled a plan to address a multimillion dollar budget deficit by axing 13 programs — including English, art, history, philosophy and foreign languages — and adding "high-demand career paths" instead.

"In an era of fiscal constraints, UW-Stevens Point can no longer be all things to all people," a university report said.

The proposal sparked a sit-in in front of the chancellor's office, a student march in Madison and national headlines. It was eventually pared back and faculty were spared through "a combination of retirements and thoughtful planning."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0