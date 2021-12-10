Test-optional admissions extended at UW-Madison, other UW campuses through 2024-25

Freshman applicants to University of Wisconsin System schools can skip sending standardized test scores for another two years under a policy extension approved by the UW Board of Regents on Friday.

The move drew criticism from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who said schools should be reinstating benchmarks suspended during the pandemic, not removing them.

A longstanding Regents policy requires incoming freshman to submit ACT or SAT scores but the board suspended the requirement in 2020 when the pandemic severely restricted the number of testing sites available. The board on Friday agreed to extend the test-optional policy through the 2024-25 school year.

"During the pandemic, students of every age have fallen woefully behind," Vos said in a statement. "Remedial class attendance numbers have been growing for years because high school students are unprepared for college as it is. Removing ACT/SAT requirements only exacerbates this."

System officials, however, said that continuing the exemption ensures applicants won't be penalized if they cannot take the tests due to cancellations or face difficulty in scheduling time to take the tests.

The move to test-optional admissions was becoming more mainstream even before COVID-19. The pandemic only pushed institutions further in this direction.

Test-optional advocates say eliminating the requirement evens the playing field for lower-income students, pointing to research that found institutions that dropped ACT or SAT mandates saw increases in the number of minority, low-income and first-generation students applying.

Those in favor of testing requirements, including the organizations that make billions in administering the exams, say the exams are a good predictor of college readiness.

Tuition increases

The Regents also approved tuition increases for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

Out-of-state students attending UW-Madison next year will pay about $38,000, or $743 more than this year.

The board also approved increases at UW-Eau Claire, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Stout, and UW-Whitewater.

Tuition for in-state undergraduates hasn’t increased since 2013 due largely to a Republican-imposed tuition freeze. That freeze ended this past summer but System officials declined to increase tuition for this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Divestment protest

Even before the board began taking up items Friday, a group of students concerned about climate change grabbed the Regents' attention by showing up in silent protest.

About two dozen students who are members of the UW Divestment Coalition, a System-wide student group, donned blaze orange hats and held signs urging the System's private university foundations to divest from the fossil fuel industry. Orange is the national color of the divestment movement.

Campus disinvestment campaigns are gaining ground across the country. At least five Big Ten schools — Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan and Rutgers — have made some kind of divestment commitment, according to Fossil Free, an organization that advocates for renewable energy and tracks disinvestment pledges.

UW Foundation officials said this fall that it already takes climate related-financial risks into account and fossil fuel assets have been a diminishing percentage of the foundation's overall investment portfolio over the last decade. The organization also said its leaders are concerned about climate change and will continue taking steps to reduce the group's carbon footprint.

The UW Foundation's actions so far fall a bit flat to UW-Stevens Point senior Molly McGuire, who helped organize Friday's protest. She said the foundation should do more to protect future generations of System students. She'd also like the foundation to be more transparent about how much of its $4 billion endowment is invested in oil, gas and coal companies.

UW Divestment Coalition has tried reaching out to Regents by email in the past, McGuire said, but received no response. She said she was pleased with Friday's organizing effort, which resulted in Regents President Ed Manydeeds agreeing to meet with the students at a later date.

