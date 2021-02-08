'That is not true': Part of Dane County school district's plan to build trust after slavery lesson doesn't exist

A Dane County school district claimed Monday night that it was working with local nonprofit YWCA Madison on community healing after three middle school teachers gave sixth-graders an assignment on the first day of Black History Month that asked them how they would punish a slave — but the YWCA's CEO says no such partnership exists.

"That is not true," YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell said Monday night of the district's claim. "We have not even had a conversation about a partnership."

In a statement later Monday night, the Sun Prairie School District clarified that it "does not have a formalized partnership as defined by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) or Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the YWCA at this time."

But in a presentation to the school board Monday night, the district listed YWCA as one of the community groups it was working with on "restorative circles" for staff and students to help them begin healing.

The district's secretary of teaching, learning and equity Sarah Chaja-Clardy said the district has already "been working in consultation with the YWCA."

"Partnering with an organization that is deeply steeped in restorative work will allow us to ensure that we have the right design in our circle discussions," Chaja-Clardy said during the meeting.