'That is not true': Part of Dane County school district's plan to build trust after slavery lesson doesn't exist

A Dane County school district claimed Monday night that it was working with local nonprofit YWCA Madison on community healing after three middle school teachers gave sixth-graders an assignment on the first day of Black History Month that asked them how they would punish a slave — but the YWCA's CEO says no such partnership exists.
"That is not true," YWCA CEO Vanessa McDowell said Monday night of the district's claim. "We have not even had a conversation about a partnership."
In a statement later Monday night, the Sun Prairie School District clarified that it "does not have a formalized partnership as defined by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) or Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the YWCA at this time."
But in a presentation to the school board Monday night, the district listed YWCA as one of the community groups it was working with on "restorative circles" for staff and students to help them begin healing.
The district's secretary of teaching, learning and equity Sarah Chaja-Clardy said the district has already "been working in consultation with the YWCA."
"Partnering with an organization that is deeply steeped in restorative work will allow us to ensure that we have the right design in our circle discussions," Chaja-Clardy said during the meeting.
Later in the evening, the district said Chaja-Clardy "seeks to clarify that she has been partnering with a member of the YWCA Madison restorative justice staff, who is providing technical assistance in planning for the restorative circles at Patrick Marsh Middle School."
McDowell, whose organization focuses on racial and gender equity, said it was "upsetting" for the district "to lie about a non-existent partnership with us." She said it was "the furthest thing" the district could do to build trust with communities of color. Madison365 first reported that an agreement between the district and YWCA does not exist.
Also Monday, the district said it will not bow to a demand to fire an administrator overseeing the district's equity work after the lesson on slavery was taught. Instead, it committed to adding a new administrator role by July focused specifically on equity and engagement with communities of color.
In a statement responding to an online open letter and petition, superintendent Brad Saron ticks off initiatives overseen by assistant superintendent for teaching, learning and equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte and says "there is no one more committed to equitable outcomes for students than" she is.
Members of the school board also came to Leonard-Witte's defense during Monday's meeting. Board President Steve Schroeder said the district has "a lot of work to do," but told Leonard-Witte, "there is nobody I want leading that work more than you."
The lesson given Feb. 1 during online school for Patrick Marsh Middle School students asked them to imagine that they were doling out punishments in ancient Mesopotamia. The purpose of the lesson — obtained through the curriculum-sharing website site Teachers Pay Teachers — was to teach students about the set of laws then in effect, known as Hammurabi's Code.
According to a screenshot of the lesson, students were given the following scenario: "A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, 'You are not my master!' How will you punish this slave?"
Dazarrea Ervins, whose son was in the class, circulated the screenshot on social media. Her son, Zayvion Hopkins, said in a statement that he now feels "unsafe and unwelcomed" at Patrick Marsh.
"I felt really surprised, shocked and mind-blown," Hopkins said.
Some parents, community leaders and activists have criticized the lesson as inappropriate and insensitive, and the district has apologized, put the teachers responsible on leave, launched an investigation and demanded a public apology from Teachers Pay Teachers, which has since called the lesson "unacceptable, inappropriate and antithetical to TpT's values" and removed it from its site.
In addition to firing Leonard-Witte, who is white, the online petition demands:
- The creation of an Equity Department to better recruit and support staff and administrators of color and handle complaints of discrimination throughout the district.
- Consultations with a third party approved by a group of racially diverse community members to help hire and retain more nonwhite staff so that their number "appropriately aligns with the demographics of the student population."
- Work toward having one or more Black or brown staff member in a leadership role at each school building, as well as a "Cultural Family Advocate in each building to help facilitate communication between the schools and families."
- Evaluation of district anti-racist trainings to see if they've been effective.
Saron's letter does not address any of the other demands but says "systemic racism cannot be addressed randomly."
"We will not be recommending any form of dismissal of the assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and equity for this incident," he says. "The urgency of this work requires a transformational and systemic response."
Since Leonard-Witte took her position seven years ago, Saron said, she's overseen multiple initiatives including "implementing algebra for all eighth-grade students and eliminating tracking in math"; prohibiting racial harassment as part of the district's anti-bullying policy; staff training in "culturally responsive teaching and learning on culturally and linguistically responsive practices"; and addressing vendors about "racist content in their curriculum and assessment materials."
Tracy Frank, who said she was among the six or seven district families involved in drafting the letter posted to Change.org on Saturday, said that while the district has has "good intentions" and is doing "important work" on racial equity, there are "no data or evidence of the impact they're looking for."
PHOTOS: REMEMBERING 2008 BLIZZARD THAT SHUT DOWN MADISON AREA, STRANDED CARS ON INTERSTATE