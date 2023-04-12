As time runs out on the use federal COVID-19 relief funding, Wisconsin school districts are in a peculiar spot: The funds have eased, but also complicated, districts’ financial positions.

The funds have been a lifeline for financially strapped schools, but they come with expiration dates. School districts have looming deadlines by which they have to use the money, and when the money runs out, districts may be barreling toward fiscal cliffs, trying to find ways to sustain staff and services with insufficient funds.

Public schools across Wisconsin received nearly $2.4 billion in three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds, which are meant to help schools recover and emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the relief funds also have made districts’ financial situations more complex.

Wisconsin school districts say state education funding has been spiraling downward for years and they blame the Republican-led state Legislature. School districts pay their bills by levying property taxes, but the state caps how much they can levy. For the last two state budgets, lawmakers have frozen that cap, most recently because GOP legislators thought ESSER funds could help schools stay afloat.

There have been no per-pupil increases in revenue limits in six of the past eight years, and districts increasingly have turned to referendums to pay for bills, maintenance and new construction. District officials now are holding their breath to find out what will happen with the upcoming state budget as districts are challenged by inflation, staffing shortages, aging facilities and declining enrollment.

With all of this combined, school districts have gone from using ESSER funds for things such as masks and hand sanitizer to paying for staff salaries and one-time projects such as construction or curriculum.

“That’s a real clear indication to us that our school districts are using these one-time federal funds to fill the budget holes that they have,” said Laura Adams, policy initiatives adviser for the Department of Public Instruction.

Quinton Klabon, senior research director for the conservative Institute for Reforming Government, or IRG, said there is a “sense of urgency” to hold districts accountable for the funding.

“If you were a kindergartner who went home in 2020, you’re about to leave third grade. If you can’t read, you’re probably not going to read well for the rest of your life. If you were a ninth grader in 2020, you’re about to graduate high school. If the money’s not getting to you, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Sarah Shaw, senior researcher for the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, said, “I think it’s very difficult right now for districts to be thinking super strategically about how to use one-time funds in a fiscally responsible way.”

ESSER I, II and III

ESSER funds were sent out in three waves.

Wisconsin public schools received more than $158 million in ESSER I funds, which were sent out at the beginning of the pandemic and were intended to be spent on initial needs for schools as they closed their doors. Schools bought items including hotspots and Chromebooks for families to access the internet at home, and all of those funds expired in 2022.

Schools are still working on spending what’s left of about $685 million in ESSER II funds, which were meant to address long-term school closure and preparedness and response to the pandemic.

Schools bought masks, hand sanitizer, Plexiglass and other personal protective equipment to reopen safely. DPI said fewer schools bought technology and more schools invested in things like staffing so class sizes could be reduced for social distancing.

The deadline to spend ESSER II is Sept. 30 of this year.

ESSER III is the last pot of money, and most districts are still deciding what to do with the roughly $1.5 billion Wisconsin received. These funds were meant to help schools address learning loss and offer other support as communities emerge from the pandemic, and a new restriction was added requiring schools to use 20% specifically on mitigating learning loss.

These last funds need to be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.

Most districts are building them into their upcoming 2023-24 budgets — and this is where schools are getting creative.

Construction spending

As districts hurtle toward fiscal cliffs, many are identifying projects that don’t need ongoing spending, such as construction.

So far, schools have allocated about 63% of ESSER III funds, according to a database developed by IRG. Of those spending plans, just more than 28% of the funds are going toward new construction or renovations, which is the biggest category of spending that IRG has tracked.

The U.S. Department of Education has strongly discouraged districts from using ESSER funds for new construction, but it’s technically allowed, as long as schools can prove the project will “prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.”

“It’s actually pretty complicated for our districts to use the federal funds for construction because of the additional requirements that come along with using the federal funds for construction,” Adams said.

“But we do have a number of districts in Wisconsin who absolutely meet all of the allowable requirements or allowable uses to be able to use these federal funds for construction,” she said, such as making air quality improvements or fixing a leaky roof above a classroom.

The Madison School District has recently shifted $15 million in ESSER III funds to pay for work on HVAC systems at its high schools. These projects were previously funded by the district’s 2020 construction referendum, but the cost to complete the work has increased with inflation.

Other districts have spent even more, and on projects not so clearly related to the pandemic.

In Milwaukee, about 33%, or more than $168 million, of its ESSER III allocations have gone toward construction thus far, according to IRG. That includes $27 million for athletic facility upgrades and $63 million on projects ranging from a new high school to classroom and lab renovations.

Wisconsin isn’t alone. Nationwide, about a quarter of the $184 billion in federal relief for schools since 2020 has gone toward facilities and construction, according to Georgetown University’s Edunomics Lab.

Meeting student needs

Shaw said she had mixed feelings about the large investments in construction because of the historic costs in maintenance and facilities that Wisconsin schools have built up over the years.

“This represents a rare opportunity to be able to address” the accumulated costs, she said. “That said, we have seen kids really suffer during this time and it makes all the sense in the world to me that there will be concerns about seeing a ton of money not going directly to kids.”

“A gym being renovated by 2026 is not going to help a kid who didn’t learn how to read or missed all of high school,” Klabon said, saying he would rather see money go toward updated reading curriculum or mental health.

While construction is a big piece of the pie, schools have started to invest more in curriculum and social and emotional support for students in new ways that they previously couldn’t afford, Adams said.

“That to me is encouraging that there is a shift away from thinking about kind of the infrastructural needs and getting toward, what do our students need when all available evidence points to a mental health crisis amongst our youth?” Shaw said.

But while schools are getting a chance to explore new programs and support systems they couldn’t afford before, they run into the same problem: How do we keep them going?

Madison created a new group of support staff with ESSER funds known as “village builders,” who are educational assistants meant to improve student engagement and better meet young students’ emotional, social and academic needs. Fifty-five positions were added across 22 schools, and the program has been praised by the district so far.

Without additional funding, though, those 55 positions will be short-lived. The district has received a $1 million grant from Communities in Schools to support the project after the ESSER funds expire next year, but its future beyond that is uncertain.

Construction gives school districts an opportunity to spend down one-time ESSER funds while also freeing up space in the regular budget where long-term projects may be better sustained.

“It is kind of a loophole to get around that fiscal cliff that so many are facing,” Shaw said.

Bumps and hurdles

Schools and the state have had to quickly adjust and organize billions of dollars in unprecedented funding, and the process hasn’t been exactly easy.

“Our schools have been really overwhelmed,” Adams said. “I think they were overwhelmed in the beginning and they’re still overwhelmed.”

“It has just been a beast of a time in state government to try to keep track of all these dollars and hold them accountable,” Shaw said.

There are just four DPI staff members who read the thousands of spending plans line by line, Adams said. She said they feel confident in their process but frustrated, because they aren’t able to meet face to face with districts or host regional workshops for schools.

IRG has been critical of the process, calling for more transparency and engagement overall from the public and state.

“Transparency is so important. I know that they have a ton of things to do with their staff, but this is incredibly important. This is one-time federal funding for students that we failed as a state. We failed our students as a state,” Klabon said.

He said DPI should create a database and offer great guidance on how the money is being spent.

