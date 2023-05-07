GREEN BAY — There are new apartment buildings, condominiums and boardwalks that 20 years ago seemed implausible here along the Fox River.

Another plan, called the Shipyard, a long-dormant former rail and shipping hub, would construct a riverfront promenade, floating docks, a fishing pier, kayak launch, dog park, urban beach and a commercial plaza to support local start-up businesses that specialize in food, beverage, retail and recreation.

To the south in De Pere, a bike and recreation trail winds along the north-flowing river, while in Kimberly, a paper mill, established in 1889 and that in 2008 employed 600 people, has been removed to make way for houses, apartments, restaurants and parkland.

This is not the Fox River of old, both along its banks and in the sediment below.

Once an EPA Superfund site that stretched from Neenah to Green Bay, a 17-year, $1.3 billion cleanup of PCBs has ushered in a new chapter for the river. Only the path to restoration was anything but clear.

It involved court fights, settlements with paper companies, and major disagreements between then-Gov. Tommy Thompson and the federal government over how to go about the project. That fight, along with the cleanup, has been documented in a new book by P. David Allen II, a retired wildlife biologist, and Susan Campbell, a former reporter with the Green Bay Press-Gazette who began covering the story in the 1990s.

“Paper Valley” (Wayne State University Press), released in late April, tells the story of how the community grew support for the project, and how the state ultimately joined the federal government in the cleanup and forced seven paper companies to pay for the effort without the use of taxpayer dollars.

The project, which would become the largest PCB cleanup project in U.S. history and the largest river cleanup in the world, dredged and removed 6.5 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment from the river bed. As the book notes, that would be enough to fill Lambeau Field’s stadium six times over.

“It’s a dispute that’s been forgotten, but the reason it’s important to talk about it now is that this always happens anytime you try to do a cleanup. There’s always forces that say, ‘Let’s not do it,’” Allen said. “It’s true the fight among the governmental agencies delayed everything by 10 years, unfortunately ... but at the end of the day everyone came together. It took a long time, but I think everything the governments and the public wanted done got done, and it got funded by the paper companies.”

History of paper

Wisconsin has a long history with the production of paper products, whether it be writing paper, pages for magazines, cardboard boxes, diapers, toilet paper or paper towels. The northern third of the state’s flush forestland provided the raw material to make pulp, while the Fox and Wisconsin rivers proved to be the prime sources for most of the state’s mills. Papermaking requires massive amounts of water, but in most cases, before there were stricter environmental regulations, heavily polluted water was returned to the rivers.

And with paper mills lining the Fox River, the sediment became saturated over the years with PCBs, which were banned in 1979. However, the contaminants remained, which pushed officials to try to repair the river, considered one of the largest fresh water estuaries in the world, which flows into the arm of Lake Michigan known as Green Bay.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, there are more than 20 paper and pulp mills on the river, which also hosts other industries and shipping, and is further pressured by runoff from agricultural and urban land inhabited by more than 500,000 people.

The river is also a prime fishing destination that has gradually improved over the years and draws thousands of people who fish for trophy walleye and muskie. It was fish advisories, according to Campbell, that helped convince the public that a major cleanup effort was needed, while the paper companies argued that an EPA Superfund designation would hurt the economy and tourism and give the community a “black eye.”

“The public, over time, really came to support the cleanup, such that when the EPA proposed it for a Superfund listing they had more comments coming on this particular issue than they had for any proposed Superfund listing in their history,” Campbell said.

“I think it’s an amazing story about this massive cleanup that occurred, the controversy that drove it is unique, and I think it needs to be told. I think people need to understand these things just don’t happen by accident. It takes the right people at the right time wielding the right tools to get a result like this.”

They were there

Campbell and Allen talked about the book recently while seated in a restaurant in the Freimann Hotel Building, first constructed along the Fox River in 1896. The building’s guests in its early days included those who worked on the railroad, its track between the former hotel and river now a bike and walking path.

Both Campbell and Allen came to Green Bay in the early 1990s, and their paths would cross as the controversy grew. Allen thought he was going to be doing more traditional work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, like studying eagles, terns and cormorants. Instead he found himself part of a team working with the U.S. Justice Department building a case against the paper companies.

“We had the whole gamut. We had chemists, we had restoration ecologists, we had economists, we had lawyers and ended up with a team of about 100 people,” Allen said. “By 2001, we basically built the case that we thought the state was going to build when I first got here.”

Campbell documented the effort for the newspaper until 2000. A few years later she wrote a book, “Beyond Earth Day: Fulfilling the Promise,” with former Wisconsin Gov. and U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, considered the founder of Earth Day.

“Paper Valley” comes in at 283 pages and pulls no punches on former Gov. Thompson. The books introduction says the project was “held hostage by a popular politician willing to ignore facts, laws, experts, the press and even the institutions he had sworn to lead” and who was “the perfect ally for the powerful Fox River paper companies seeking to avoid paying for the costly cleanup of their mess.”

Sampling and studies on the Lower Fox River started in the early 1970s and indicated PCB-contaminated sediment was deposited along the entire length of the river. The Thompson administration, according to a 2001 story in the Wisconsin State Journal, had been seeking $170 million from the paper companies, but the federal government argued the settlement was too low, something that was later proven correct by more than $1 billion.

The massive, multiyear dredging operation used three different machines that fed sediment to a facility where contaminated water was squeezed out of the sediment, treated and returned to the river. The sediment, which would ultimately be dried, was then shipped to landfills, one in Calumet County the other in Manitowoc County. Some contaminated areas of the river where dredging was less feasible were capped with layers of sand, gravel and rock. The project also preserved or restored more than 10,000 acres of wetlands and habitat, enhanced 11 fisheries and improved several parks.

“For a long time, public resources were being used for profit and nobody thought anything of it,” Campbell said. “And in the process, the public resource was damaged. This is a story about people reclaiming their resources.”

Close The Outagamie County Courthouse was built in 1940 and 1941. This mural in the lobby includes depictions of paper making, lower left. The Paper Discovery Center is located in the former Atlas Paper Co. mill on the banks of the Fox River in Appleton. It's main floor had been home to massive paper making machines but hosts interactive exhibits and displays about the paper industry. Wisconsin leads the state in paper production but the vast majority of the products are for packaging, tissue products and specialized paper. A historical display on the region's paper making industry is located just south of the Appleton Coated mill in Combined Locks. Nearly 10 years after NewPage shuttered its mill that was established by Kimberly-Clark in 1889 in Kimberly, work is being done to redevelop the 90 acre property along the Fox River. Papermill Estates will include houses, apartments, restaurants and parkland. In 2008, the plant employed 600 people. An exhibit at the Paper Discovery Center shows what was used prior to toilet paper. From top to bottom the items are a corn cob, lace, coconut shells, wool cloth and the frayed end of an anchor rope. Early products cranked out by the two machines at Atlas Paper Co. in Appleton included wallpaper. Later, the mill made fine writing paper and wax paper for frozen vegetable boxes. When Kimberly-Clark converted the mill to a research and development facility in 1956, it created KAYCEL, material used for hospital gowns and bibs for dental patients. Michael Breza, lead educator and historian at the Paper Discovery Center, located in the former mill, holds up a pair of medical pants likely made at the plant but now stored in the center's archives. Michael Breza, lead educator and historian at the Paper Discovery Center in Appleton, pages through a ledger from the defunct Gilbert Paper Co. which specialized in making paper for currency for countries around the world. The ledger is part of the Paper Discovery Center's library and archives, located in the lower level of the former Atlas Paper Co. mill that later became part of the Kimberly-Clark Corp. The Paper Discovery Center is located in the former Atlas Paper Co. mill along the Fox River. The smoke stack of the former Fox River Paper Co. is now owned by Neenah Paper, a company founded in 1873 in Neenah but now based in Alpharetta, Georgia. Kimberly-Clark's nonwoven facility in Neenah supplies components for the company's Cold Spring plant in Fox Crossing that makes Depend adult diapers. Both facilities could close under plans by Kimberly-Clark which would eliminate about 600 jobs from the Fox River Valley. One of the reminders of the Fox River Valley's success in paper making can be seen in some of its historic homes. These homes are located on East Wisconsin Avenue across from Riverside Park and were built by three of the four co-founders of Kimberly-Clark. From left, they are the former homes of Charles B. Clark, Frank C. Shattuck, and Havilah Babcock. The former home of the fourth co-founder, John Kimberly, is located about a block away. Paper mills, like this Neenah Paper facility in downtown Neenah, have been a staple of the Fox River Valley for over 150 years. Neenah Paper was founded in 1873 but is now based in Georgia. Kimberly-Clark's Cold Spring Plant in the village of Fox Crossing, formerly the town of Menasha, was built in the early 1990s but its 500 employees could be out their jobs after the Dallas-based company announced cutbacks. Secura Insurance, now located in downtown Appleton, is building a $90 million, 300,000-square-foot headquarters just north of the Fox Crossing village hall. The village, formerly the town of Menasha, is home to several companies tied to the paper industry but is diversifying its business mix. 