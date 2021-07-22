The Illinois county with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate faces steep challenges getting shots in arms: ‘We could very easily slip backward’

He points to the recent spike in cases in neighboring Missouri, just over the Mississippi River from Alexander County, as an ominous warning.

Overwhelmed hospitals in the southwest section of the state have sent COVID-19 patients to St. Louis and Kansas City. Caseloads and hospitalizations in the Ozarks area have reached levels unseen since the winter, largely driven by the highly infectious delta variant of the virus first found in India.

“There’s definitely cause for concern, especially with the lack of individuals getting themselves vaccinated here in the southern region,” Ryder said. “What’s going on in southern Missouri is not a pretty situation. We’re just coming out of a bad situation in Illinois. Things are looking good. Though we could very easily slip backward on the slope and go back to where we were in November and December. And we do not want to be there. I don’t think anyone wants to go through that experience again.”

One Alexander County resident said she doesn’t have a compelling reason to get immunized against the new coronavirus.

“I decided not to,” said the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous. “I put some thought in it. It was kind of obvious to me. I’m not too concerned. I’m pretty healthy.”