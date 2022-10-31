The key for Wisconsin Republicans seeking a legislative supermajority? Kenosha

KENOSHA — As Wisconsin’s Republicans seek a veto-proof supermajority in the state Legislature, the GOP is galvanizing (and spending big) to unseat Kenosha’s Democrats.

State Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenosha Democrat who represents District 64, which includes part of southern Racine, is being challenged by Republican Ed Hibsch for the second time in as many elections. It could end up becoming among the most expensive races in Wisconsin’s 99 Assembly districts, all of which are on ballots Nov. 8.

Seeking supermajority To get a veto-proof majority in the state Legislature, Republicans need to flip five Democrat-held Assembly seats and one state Senate seat.

A statewide Republican group said this last week they made a $117,526 television advertising buy to attack McGuire on crime and inflation. It attacks McGuire for “siding with defund the police radicals,” an allegation McGuire says is laughable.

“What I think is interesting about Republican attacks is they’re talking quite a bit about crime in general. It’s odd (for me) to be attacked for not supporting the police when I proposed the largest investment in the police this past session,” McGuire said in a phone interview Saturday morning.

McGuire, a former Kenosha County prosecutor, in November 2021 proposed a $115 million public safety package that included $20 million for expanding community policing, would have expanded background checks for guns, would have made it easier to establish drug treatment and veterans courts, would have created a hate crime hotline and allocated an addition $2 million for “specialized training” for law enforcement.

“For them to be saying I’m not supportive of law enforcement … seems pretty disingenuous,” McGuire said.

The $115 million proposal, developed by McGuire and pitched by Attorney General Josh Kaul, went nowhere in the Legislature.

Top target

District 64 “is one of the top-tier target seats on the state,” Ken Brown, chairman of the Racine County Republican Party and co-chair of Hibsch’s campaign, said in an interview Thursday.

In addition to the six-figure ad buy, purchased by the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee, Brown said Republicans are spending $20,000 in radio advertising and more on billboards and print media to support Hibsch’s campaign.

Brown said Republicans internally are referring to District 64 as “the 66th Seat,” a reference to how a party needs 66 of Wisconsin’s 99 Assembly seats to hold a veto-proof supermajority that could make the governor’s office effectively moot when it comes to lawmaking.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a record 126 bills in a single session between 2021 and 2022 as his relationship with GOP leaders has been virtually nonexistent.

Republicans started looking at McGuire as vulnerable after internal polling showed support for Hibsch, the owner of a limousine service, was “within the margin of error” of being able to flip District 64 red, according to Brown.

When Hibsch ran against McGuire in November 2020, three months after Jacob Blake was shot, the race wasn’t close: McGuire received 56% of the ballots and 3,500 more total votes than the Republican.

On a statewide scale, Wisconsin is about as evenly split Republican-Democrat as it gets. McGuire, among other Democrats and fair maps advocates, say the only reason a conservative supermajority is within range in Wisconsin is because of gerrymandered maps.

“They’re obviously going to make a play for a supermajority. State maps make it possible for statewide elections to not matter when it comes to stopping them from enacting their radical agenda,” McGuire said.

Riot reaction

While the City of Kenosha generally has cast more votes for Democrats, Brown said the GOP is acting on what it perceives as a slight shift to the right in Kenosha following 2020’s riots.

Republicans have seized on this shift. Many of their ads and talking points statewide explicitly mention Kenosha’s riots; they typically accuse Gov. Tony Evers and other Democratic leaders of not having done enough to stop the violent anti-police violence protests.

When Republicans knock on doors in Kenosha, Brown said they have been hearing voters tell them “they didn’t feel like” Democrats such as McGuire or 65th District Rep. Tod Ohnstad “were there” for city residents as Downtown Kenosha was consumed by fiery riots.

Ohnstad is being challenged by Republican Frank Petrick.

“They (Democrats) were not responsive in the first couple days of rioting,” Brown said. As such, Kenoshans are now “seeing their support leaning towards the Republicans.”

When it comes to Wisconsin’s governor, himself caught in a neck-and-neck race with Republican nominee Tim Michels, Kenosha officials are split.

Mayor John Antaramian and Jim Kreuser, who was county executive in 2020, have both spoken highly of Evers’ response to the riots. The National Guard was mobilized as rioting broke out, and the Evers administration has repeatedly said that no local request was denied. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a press conference four days after Blake was shot that “the state has been fantastic at sending resources from the very first minute that we asked them.”

But, the language used amid the rioting by Democrats has been of particular criticism by Republicans, who have aimed to paint Democrats as anti-police.

The night of the shooting, as video of it went viral, Evers immediately called on elected officials to address racism in Wisconsin.

In a statement the day after Blake was shot, McGuire said “I am shocked and horrified by what we saw tonight. In our city, a man was shot in the back seven times by police. We do not know the full details at this time, but I have been in contact with the attorney general’s office this evening, and I am requesting an immediate investigation. My thoughts are with Jacob Blake as we all pray for his recovery. The status quo is unacceptable. Our community, our state, and our nation must take action to fundamentally change the systems and policies that time after time put black lives at risk. Black lives matter, and we must guarantee that the institutions entrusted with the duty of public safety values those lives.”

Ohnstad who is also a target of Republicans, shared a similar sentiment that same day. “Throughout my life and career I have marched and acted to overcome injustices wherever I see them. I have stood opposed to excessive force and unnecessary escalation by law enforcement and in support of transparency and accountability. Police are entrusted with great responsibility and must be held to the highest standard.”

Conservatives have vilified Evers particularly in how he responded to the riots.

“Evers failed Kenosha and we all know it. The images of our city burning will forever be etched into our memory … His anti-police rhetoric fueled the flames of the riots in the first place,” Kenosha County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo wrote in a newspaper editorial last month. “All he had to do was turn on the news to see that there was obviously more he could be doing to stop the violence and destruction. As the leader of Wisconsin, he is the most powerful person in our state. It is his job and responsibility to keep us safe. He failed at his job and it was on full display for the world to see.”

In response to how Kreuser spoke highly of Evers responding to every local request, Nudo wrote “So Mr. Kreuser, if it wasn’t Gov. Evers’ fault, then who’s fault was it? If he did ‘all you asked him to do’ then why didn’t you ask him to do more when Kenosha was burning to the ground?”

First responders likewise are split. The Kenosha Police Department’s union endorsed Michels for governor, while the firefighters’ union endorsed Evers.