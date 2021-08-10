The next governor: Kathy Hochul is a politician who leads with charm, not fear

'The political bug'

Political biographies often begin in unlikely places, and Hochul's began in a trailer in Lackawanna. That's where her family lived in the months before she was born, to Jack and Patricia Courtney, at Our Lady of Victory Hospital some 62 years ago.

Her dad was working at Bethlehem Steel and working his way through college at the time. Eventually Jack and Pat Courtney would have six children. And as Jack moved up the corporate ladder at Buffalo's Computer Task Group, his daughter Kathy took a keen interest in politics.

She volunteered at Erie County Democratic headquarters as a teenager and, after her freshman year at Syracuse University, paid a visit to Washington and had lunch with a friend she'd met back in Buffalo: Tim Russert, then a top aide to Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

"He gave me the political bug," Hochul said in 2008 regarding Russert, who went on to become the famed host of NBC's "Meet the Press." "First of all, he made it so much fun. And he always left you with the impression that politics is a way to do good for people."

Back at Syracuse, Hochul quickly rose to be vice president of the student government. Already at that point, she had developed a taste for the audacious.