Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s life was personally changed by UW-Madison nearly a year and a half before she took the reins last summer.

In the winter of 2020, research advances made on the Madison campus saved the life of her father, Mnookin told a full auditorium as part of her investiture Friday. The discoveries allowed her to donate a kidney in California and ship it off on a red-eye flight across the country to Bob Mnookin, who was experiencing kidney disease in Massachusetts.

It was a demonstration of the Wisconsin Idea, she said, the principle that the university serves the entire state. That was on full display Friday, as Bob Mnookin led the academic procession into her investiture. It's also on display in the lives changed by other research at the University of Wisconsin's flagship campus, including finding bacteria in a Yellowstone National Park geyser that led to DNA testing and PCR tests used to diagnose COVID-19.

“The Wisconsin Idea is both anchor and propeller, keeping us grounded to our mission while creating that multiplier effect that allows us to do truly great things,” Mnookin said.

Mnookin, UW-Madison’s 30th chancellor, joined UW-Madison last August after teaching at UCLA’s law school for 17 years, the last six of those while also serving as dean.

An investiture, an academic tradition that traces its roots back to the Medieval Ages, typically takes place within an educational leader's first year. Across the System, the ceremony tends to cap off a week of celebratory events and community service.

Mnookin’s investiture is being followed by a community picnic, where her own brand of ice cream, “Mnookie Dough,” is making its debut.

As part of Friday's ceremony, Mnookin wore a medallion – cast in pewter by two College of Engineering students Dylan Zinkgraf and Teekay Kowalewski – with UW-Madison’s insignia, which she will wear at future commencement ceremonies.

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman led the ceremony, opening by extolling what he said was Mnookin’s principled approach and unwavering commitment to making the campus exceptional.

“Jennifer Mnookin is the right leader, at the right time,” Rothman said. “She brings an incredible intellect and has served as a faculty member and leader at some of the nation’s preeminent public universities.

“Quite frankly, Jennifer Mnookin is made for this university,” Rothman added.

Growth going forward

Mnookin emphasized during her investiture speech that UW-Madison, the state and the world faced all challenges they would need to confront head-on. To do that, though, Mnookin stressed the Wisconsin Idea and the need to create an environment of discourse to openly discuss issues in pursuit of solutions.

As Mnookin spoke of her vision for UW-Madison going forward, she argued the university would need continue to grow in order to solve current and future needs. Those faculty will need to be able to cross disciplines and work with other campus departments, a concept that was also encouraged by late former Chancellor Rebecca Blank as she sought to increase research grant funding to UW-Madison.

It will also require continued growth in research, Mnookin said. Research funding a decade ago was declining but has since rebounded to a cumulative $1.3 billion in research funding, with about half of that coming from the National Institutes of Health. Deeper connections with industry partners and communities will be vital, Mnookin added.

"The needs are great, and we must commit to growing our ambitions in the years ahead. To doing still more to multiply, and to amplify, our commitments to education, to research and to service," she said. "To meet our challenges head-on, hand-in-hand with strong and motivated partners, not for ourselves, but for the people we serve and for the good of Wisconsin, the nation and the globe."

Gov. Tony Evers, who spent decades in public education and served on the UW Board of Regents as the state superintendent, said he is especially grateful for Mnookin’s appreciation for Wisconsin’s way of life and her vision for UW-Madison as an institution that upholds it.

“This university is so much more than just a school,” Evers said. “Our job here is not to just educate – it is to inspire the next leaders, the next big ideas, the next policy solutions that will help people make their lives better, to make sure our government works, and it works well.”