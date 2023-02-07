There will likely be more black bear hunters this fall in Wisconsin thanks to a rising bear population and an increased interest from hunters.

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board has approved a plan that will allow hunters to kill up to 4,575 bear, an increase of 1.7% over the 2022 quota. In addition, the Department of Natural Resources plans to issue 12,760 licenses, an increase of 5% over last season.

The DNR estimates Wisconsin has about 26,000 bears statewide, nearly three times the state's bear population in 1989, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

Randy Johnson, a large carnivore specialist for the DNR said that demand for bear hunting licenses has been on the rise and that last season more than 136,000 people applied for a license, an increase of 5.4% over 2021.

"That actually bucks the general trend you see in hunting in the state and across the country where interest and participation seems to be on the decline," Johnson told the NRB last month. "Bear hunting is the opposite. It's increasing demand, increasing participation, which is good."

Depending on the zone in which a hunter applies for a permit, it can take up to 12 years to be issued a license, the DNR said. However, once a hunter receives a permit, the opportunity to harvest a bear is better than 40% for most zones with some as large as 700 pounds, making them some of the largest in the country. The deadline to apply for a permit was Dec. 10 with the season opening in September and running until mid October.

Black bear are considered rare to non-existent in southern Wisconsin, common in central Wisconsin and abundant in the state's North Woods, according to the DNR's website.