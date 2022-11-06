This clock on a barn in the middle of nowhere has become a destination

KROGHVILLE — For someone who doesn't wear a watch, Randy Lincoln has made quite a statement about time.

Not a fan of idle hands or the wooden quilts that grace hundreds of barns around the state, Lincoln has created a unique addition to his 112-year-old dairy barn in the town of Lake Mills just a few hundred yards east of the Dane County line.

Using sheets of plexiglass, pieces of scrap wood, metal tubing, spindles, bearings from an old graphics printer and his own ingenuity, Lincoln has made from scratch a 6-foot-tall, octagon-shaped, illuminated clock that keeps near perfect time. It's easily seen from Kroghville Road and has become a destination for some and the ultimate conversation piece, which, like other time pieces across the land, was set back an hour early Sunday due to daylight saving time.

"I thought it was a nice alternative to having a barn quilt. Everybody's got one of them," Lincoln said. "It's just my own design. I didn't Google 'how to build a clock.' I think if you do that you'll never find this design 'cause it came out of my own head."

The clock, installed in 2018 and located just down the road from the well-manicured trees at the Kroghville Cemetery, has become part of the route for local car and ATV clubs and others out for weekend drives. While not as colorful as a barn quilt, the clock, with nearly 3-foot-tall hands and dubbed the "Lincoln 2.0," provides useful real-time data. The first clock made by Lincoln worked, but he had problems with the built-in lights on the front. That's why he built a second clock, with external lights that illuminate from behind.

The clock's parts also include seven sprockets, three chains, a synchronous clock motor, relays, switches and a 12-to-one gear box that all add up to precise time.

"That's all there is to it," Lincoln said. "If you have a clock, it's got to be right."

Lincoln, 60, grew up in Madison, where his father was a mail carrier and his mother worked for CUNA Credit Union. After graduating from East High School, he worked as a mechanic and later a machinist, but for the past 20 years he has been a graphic designer with Alliance Vinyl Graphics, a Madison company that specializes in vehicle lettering and graphics. The company's colorful work can be found on commercial trailers, trucks and cars throughout the region.

But Lincoln's creativity and talents go beyond graphics and clocks. He played drums in The Bad Randy's for 10 years and is now a member of One Shot Wally, a Watertown-based blues and classic rock band. Lincoln also is big into cars.

He has a pair of 1958 Edsels that he has restored and modified.

On one, he installed a retracting roof. He converted the other car from a four-door to a two-door, a project nearing completion after more than four years.

And when that's done, he'll be able to devote more time to restoring a 1965 Pontiac. The frame and the 326-cubic-inch high-output engine are complete and sit assembled in a nearby shed. The body, however, is in another garage on his 4.402-acre property and is attached to a large rotisserie, which will allow Lincoln to rotate the body as he works on it without having to crawl underneath or bend at uncomfortable angles.

"When I was a kid I had two older sisters and I was kind of on my own, so I really explored a lot," Lincoln said. "So, like with my Tonka trucks, I really didn't play with them in the dirt. I took and bent all the little tabs and took them apart and put them back together again until all the little tabs broke off. That's how I played with my stuff. But I was always into trains and models and remote-control airplanes and rockets."

Lincoln has lived on his property here for about 20 years with his wife, Alison, a purchaser at Sussek Machine in Waterloo who also is skilled in training dogs in agility competition. A 60-foot-wide, 99-foot-long shed on the property is partially used to store Randy's finished cars, but the majority of the building is used as an indoor training center. It's filled with hurdles, tubes and ramps for Alison's Australian cattle dogs that have amassed scores of trophies and ribbons over the years.

Her latest student is Villyn, a rambunctious 2½-year-old that for now struggles to focus.

"She has potential," Alison said. "She's just got to stop from being distracted."

Kroghville is a farming community off the beaten path, along Highway O between Deerfield and Lake Mills. London is to its immediate south and was established after the railroad bypassed Krohgville. The rail line no longer exists but is now the Glacial Drumlin State Trail, a popular ride for bicyclists.

As for Kroghville, it was established in 1848 by Casper Krogh, a Norwegian immigrant who platted the village, constructed a grist mill, was elected justice of the peace in 1855 and operated a brickyard. In 1859, Krogh constructed on Bridge Street what today is referred to as the Casper and Catherine Krogh House, and later established a wool mill and a factory to manufacture a cultivator he had patented.

The Lincolns have have embraced the spirit of Krogh and have remodeled their 1910 farmhouse and added a garage for Randy to work on his vehicles. They use the barn, which hasn't housed a dairy herd since the 1980s, primarily for storage. Only now it doubles as a massive timepiece and is much more noticeable and conventional than the standard-size clock Randy installed at the Kroghville Oasis. That clock, behind the bar above the pizza ovens and coffee maker, runs backwards, but Lincoln added backward numbers.

"He's quite the mad scientist," Alison joked.

This story came about thanks to Wisconsin State Journal photographer John Hart, who has made it a mission to travel back roads and take different routes to work each day in search of photo opportunities. He had driven by the barn clock for months and a few weeks ago, when he noticed someone home, stopped and struck up a conservation with Randy.

While Lincoln was able to build the clock for about $400, the majority of that cost in plexiglass, he had to spend about $1,000 on wood to build a series of steps and a loft inside for easy access to the clock.

"My brain never shuts off," Lincoln said. "I'll be glad when they get rid of daylight saving time so I never have to (change) it. I'll just come up and vacuum it out twice a year and put some grease on it."