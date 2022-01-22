'This is the breaking point': Staffing struggles plague schools across Wisconsin

Staffing a school each day in Wisconsin has become like a desperate attempt to plug a leaking dam.

On a recent Tuesday in the Drummond Area School District in far northern Wisconsin, a reading interventionist was tapped to sub in a classroom, leaving other students without the extra reading and writing help; a teaching aide had to supervise an entire classroom; and the band and music teacher had to supervise at least four study hall periods.

Cobbling together teaching staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a daily task in his 300-student district, Superintendent Dennis Kaczor said. Drummond has just two substitute teachers they can count on to cover as needed any day of the week. So far, the district has been able to avoid shifting to online-only learning despite staffing constraints, which is good because, he said, many of the students don’t have stable internet access.

“We are struggling to find subs, we’re struggling to find bus drivers, we're struggling to find cooks and librarians and library aides on a fill-in or temporary basis,” Kaczor said. “As staff go out, we're trying to fill holes, so to speak — a crack in the dam. Put your finger here, put your finger here, next thing you know you’re stretched out pretty thin. I don’t have any more fingers or toes.”

School districts across the state are being pushed to the brink of a crisis due to extreme staffing difficulties brought on by the surging COVID-19 pandemic. District administrators and staff say the recent problems are compounding staffing challenges that began about a decade ago after the passage of Act 10, the Republican law that cut benefits and stripped collective bargaining rights from teachers unions.

The number of emergency licenses issued to staff members across the state nearly tripled from 1,126 in the 2012-13 school year to 3,016 in the 2019-20 school year, and then increased another 30% to 3,942 last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An emergency license allows a teacher or staff member to work outside of the subject or grade level they were initially licensed to teach in an effort to fill a vacancy.

ACT 10's legacy

Three teachers left Drummond at the end of the 2020-21 school year and the district was only able to fill one of those open positions ahead of the current school year — a refrain that has echoed across the state as the number of teachers entering the workforce shrinks and the number of teachers who retire, leave the industry, or leave the state to teach elsewhere grows.

The White Lake School District, located about 70 miles northwest of Green Bay, has been searching for a math teacher for grades 7-12 for the past year and a half.

The district, with roughly 155 students in grades K-12, was able to find a teacher who came out of retirement to cover half of the classes and another staff member who is on emergency licensure to cover the other half.

“We had no math teacher to start the year. We had no applicants," Superintendent Nathan Hanson said. "Fortunately, we were able to get these two people that were willing to split the job and come in — but it’s a one-year fix. ... They’re not able to build programming for the future. They’re filling in the gap and doing what they can.”

There are also vacancies in art and music, and others that are filled with instructors who have received emergency teaching certification.

Hanson, who worked in the Tomahawk School District as a building and district administrator in 2010, said the education workforce in Wisconsin has been on the decline for years and that COVID has accelerated it.

He said Act 10, the 2011 law signed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker, and academic standards implemented across the state around the same time became a “perfect storm” that left teachers feeling disenfranchised.

“I know colleagues that left the state,” Hanson said. “I’ve seen a certain level of demoralization that happened, especially with our veteran teachers.”

He began to see a significant decrease in applicants for teaching roles in 2012, he said. For elementary school jobs, his district was accustomed to seeing 50-60 applicants for one position in Tomahawk, but that year the number of applicants dropped to 10 and has been on a steady decline since.

In Milwaukee, the Great Resignation started in 2011, said Amy Mizialko, president of the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association.

“When I was hired (as a teacher) in summer of 1992, there were no vacancies of any kind, in any job class ever,” she said, and her district has gone from incredibly well staffed, with a wait list, to a drastically different scenario — with more than 100 teaching vacancies and dozens of support staff vacancies.

Republicans have continued to defend Act 10 as a necessary measure to curb the influence of teachers unions on local school board decision-making. Requiring public employees to contribute to their pension and health insurance premiums has saved state and local taxpayers billions of dollars.

Revenue limits

Mellen School District Superintendent Rhonda Elmhorst-Friemoth said the flat revenue limit for public school funding set by legislators in the recent biennial budget also poses a barrier to attracting and retaining teachers.

“The state funding formula and what they did in the most recent budget really limits how we’re able to compensate teachers," she said. "If rural districts aren’t getting adequate funding from the state, it really becomes a financial barrier for us to compensate teachers appropriately."

Legislative Republicans had defended the flat revenue limit in the budget by noting K-12 schools are receiving billions of dollars in federal COVID relief aid, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds. However, that aid is one-time funding meant to combat the effects of the pandemic on public education, not for reoccurring expenses such as salary increases for teachers or other staff.

In the 2018-19 school year, Elmhorst-Friemoth's 275-student, one-building district saw 18% turnover, in 2019-20 it saw 26% turnover, 27% during the 2020-21 school year, and for the 2021-22 school year the district is tracking at 31%.

The areas with the highest turnover are special education, English, music and band, business education, and counselors, and that rate of turnover has made it difficult for students to form relationships with teachers. She pointed to the district’s inability to raise salaries as a main reason why teachers have sought jobs elsewhere.

Tim Raymond, superintendent of the Cambria-Friesland School District, located about 40 miles north of Madison with a declining enrollment currently at 355 students, said his district had to go to a $5 million referendum to exceed the revenue limit, which the community passed.

“Had that referendum failed, CF Schools budget would have been reduced by $1.4 million this year, $1.6 million in 2022-23, and $2 million in 2023-24,” he said in an email. “As a district with a $6 million annual budget you can see the impact referendum dollars makes for our school.”

Closer to home

Natasha Sullivan, an AP English teacher at Madison’s La Follette High School, said properly funded schools is a necessity for teachers and staff as they navigate the changing pandemic landscape.

“We’re drowning,” she said. “We’re hemorrhaging teachers because this is an extremely difficult job and being underpaid through all of this is just crushing.”

In the past week, the first week back to in-person learning after the holiday break, staff at La Follette struggled to cover classes. On a daily basis, school administrators send around a list of absences and ask teachers and staff to give up their prep time to cover those absences.

“It keeps building and building and building for staff,” she said. “I think this is the breaking point.”

She said education can go one of two ways in Wisconsin, following the pandemic: Legislators and administrators can decide to value teachers through funding, or the bar will need to be set lower for educators seeking to enter the workforce.

Thirty-six out of the district’s 52 schools experienced an absence rate of at least six staff members each day due to illness or child care needs in the first week of in-person learning following winter break, said Angie Hicks, the district's chief of secondary schools and middle schools.

“The system is already stretched,” she said.

Over the last five in-person school years, the district had an average of 650 substitute teachers to cover absences. This year that number has dropped to 391, with 84 of those substitute teachers also covering absences in other districts.

The Madison School Board recently voted to raise the rate of pay for substitute teachers and passed a COVID-related sick leave policy for teachers and staff in an effort to help bolster the workforce.

Elsewhere

A number of districts across Wisconsin had to close school buildings or delay students' return to in-person learning after winter break due to staffing constraints, including the Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, La Crosse, Bloomer, and Beloit districts, among others.

Milwaukee Public Schools paused their return to in-person learning for two weeks after more than 1,000 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the New Year's weekend.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was a key factor in one-third to one-half of teacher departures,” National Education Association President Becky Pringle said in a statement Wednesday. "As the pandemic persists, teachers are working more hours than ever. They are exhausted and demoralized, adjusting to changing models of teaching, often without appropriate training.”

Nationally, the ratio of hires to job openings in the education sector has reached new lows as the 2021-22 school year started, and currently stands at 0.57 hires for every open position, according to the NEA.

“We, in this country, have a looming crisis around having enough public education workers and staffing to start the 2022-23 school year,” Mizialko said. “It’s an emergency. We’re sounding the alarm. We’ve been sounding the alarm.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0