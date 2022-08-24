This Wisconsin high school requires students keep their cellphones locked away

RACINE — “Put your phone away” is something teachers at St. Catherine’s High School don’t say anymore. The teenagers still have their cellphones throughout the day, but they’re inaccessible, required to be in magnet-sealed pouches that cannot be forcefully pried open by students itching to get back on Instagram or TikTok.

When students got to school, 1200 Park Ave., for the first day of the 2022-23 school year Tuesday morning, they showed the assistant principal their phone, put it in their personal gray fabric pouch, clicked the magnet closed and then walked to their first class of the day. After the final bell, students hold up their pouch to a gray “unlocking base” attached to the wall at the school’s exits, the magnet unlatches and the student can go home with cellphone in hand.

The high-strength magnets that hold each pouch closed are stronger than what could be undone by something in a science classroom or by brute force. They’re made from neodymium.

St. Catherine’s students are still plugged into the internet. They each have an iPad, used for virtually every class, but the iPad has “parental controls” that block the use of texting or social media.

If there’s an emergency during the day and parents ask how they can get in touch with their kids, Principal Mike Arendt said he tells the parents, “Well, what did your parents do when you when you were in school? (They) called the office.”

If there’s something less urgent, parents can also email their kids on their school email, accessible by iPad.

With cellphones out of students’ hands, Arendt said behavioral issues are down, classroom performance has improved and students appear more engaged with other people — rather than with their phones — than they did when phones were still accessible.

“We’ve seen a dramatic reduction in our online harassment (reports), our online bullying, online drama between students,” Arendt said. “We’ve had a dramatic increase in engagement. We’ve had a dramatic increase in our academic achievement since we implemented this just prior to the start of second semester last year (the 2021-22 school year). Our failure rates are down.”

The pouches are produced by a company called Yondr. San Francisco-based Yondr was founded in 2014 and has continuously made headlines since as it eventually invented its own industry; it still doesn’t really have any competitors.

One teacher, Frank Miles, has a daily tradition of standing at the third-floor landing of the west stairway and saying “Hello” to every student as they walk up the stairs each morning. “Prior to Yondr,” Arendt said, “maybe three or four students are going to say hi to him. Now … almost every single person is engaged and saying ‘Hi.’”

Besides St. Catherine’s, more than other 1,000 schools in the U.S., Canada and Europe partner with Yondr for the same purpose.

The cost to implement Yondr is approximately $15-30 per student, according to the company.

At St. Cat’s, all students are given a pouch. But, if they lose or break the pouch, it’s $20 for a replacement. When one student showed up late on the first day of the 2022-23 school year without her Yondr — she said she couldn’t find it after the summer — Arendt pulled a $20 bill out of his pocket to pay for it.

Schools, chuckles and music Yondr has gotten more attention for its use by big-name musicians — like Bob Dylan, Alicia Keys and Jack White — who grew annoyed with seeing seas of cellphones rather than fans’ faces at their shows. Comedians — like Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney and Kevin Hart — also got attention for using them in part because they didn’t want their jokes leaking out on social media; there’s a fear comedians could lose ticket sales if somebody would rather just hear their newest jokes online rather than in person. Some courtrooms and other special events, like weddings, have made use of Yondr too.

Online, all the time

Taking cellphones from kids could also be a mental health boon.

A 2019 Pew Research Center study found that 95% of Americans ages 13-17 have access to a smartphone, with 45% saying they are “almost constantly” using the internet in some form or other.

Fifty-three percent of U.S. kids have a smartphone by the time they turn 11 years old, according to a 2019 Common Sense Media study. Those 11-year-olds, born in 2008, entered the world just one year after the iPhone was introduced by Apple, almost immediately transforming how Americans communicate with each other and connect with the internet.

This unprecedented connectivity is largely believed to be taking a toll on youth mental health.

“There’s so many studies that have come out in the last few years about the social anxiety, stress, low self-esteem, teen suicide is up. Studies are showing and proving how destructive these devices can be. Not only the device itself, but the social media aspect of it,” Allison Silvestri told CNBC in a feature about Yondr in schools in 2019; at the time of the interview, Silvestri had been principal of San Lorenzo High School in California, which uses Yondr.

Studies largely don’t blame smartphones and connectivity themselves for negative health effects, but rather overuse of the technology.

“The excessive use of the smartphone has been associated with impaired cognitive functions and mental health problems” in adolescents and young adults. “There are unique findings on the association between using smartphones, need of constant stimulation, deficits in everyday cognitive functioning and brain changes which should send alarm signals to clinicians and educators in the modern world,” concludes a 2021 Israeli study published in the medical journal Frontiers in Psychiatry.