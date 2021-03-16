Those with chronic conditions can get COVID-19 vaccine a week earlier than planned

Hospitals and clinics might contact regular patients who fit the categories to offer vaccination appointments, but people can also seek injections at pharmacies, community clinics, local health departments and other venues, officials said. They may need to sign a form attesting they have one of the conditions, but they won’t need to show medical records to prove it.

“This is not about policing this,” Willems Van Dijk said last week. “This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simplest and easiest way possible.”

The state has a list and map of vaccinators available online at go.madison.com/vaccinators and is developing a registry for appointments and a waiting list at vaccinate.wi.gov. A hotline for questions about vaccines and assistance with registration is at 844-684-1064.

More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Wisconsin, the state health department said Tuesday. Nearly 1.3 million people, or 21.9%, have had at least one dose, and more than 700,000 people, or 12.6%, are fully immunized.

Among residents 65 and older, 68.9% statewide and 84.2% in Dane County have had at least one dose, and 41% statewide and 53.5% in Dane County are fully immunized.

State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.